Sam Fender describes current Government as worst ‘in my lifetime’

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 12:03 am
(Lesley Martin/PA)
(Lesley Martin/PA)

Sam Fender has described the current Government as the worst he has seen “in my lifetime”.

The 27-year-old Brit Award winning musician, from North Shields, promised to do more to take action against poverty and criticised the Conservative Party over what he described as its failure to deal with the issue.

Speaking to The Big Issue magazine, he said: “I think I need to do some more stuff to do with this. Because the Tories aren’t doing it.

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan
Sam Fender said he supported Jeremy Corbyn (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“We’ve got the worst Government I’ve ever seen, in my lifetime. My dad reckons it’s one of the worst he’s ever seen. And he’s sixty-f******-six.”

Fender, who has described himself as left-wing, said he supported former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

He said: “I loved f****** Corbyn, quite frankly. I mean, he f***** up a lot of things. But I think his heart was in the right place and that’s something that we’ve not seen for a long time.

“I just think he was done a massive disservice by the British press. And I think a lot of people who he would have potentially helped, were groomed to hate him.

“The Tory party knew exactly what they were doing when it comes to turning him into a f****** enemy.”

However, Fender ruled himself out of a career in politics.

He said: “I couldn’t. They would f****** destroy me. I’m not clean enough. That’s the issue.

“All they’d have to do is just catch us one night on a bender, and then that would be me. I’m not a politician. I’m a f****** artist. I couldn’t do it. They’d run rings around us.”

The Seventeen Going Under singer also recalled how his mother struggled with money when he was a child.

“When I was a kid, and me mam fell on hard times, I saw how little help there is when you get to that place,” he said.

“There was times where she was like, literally: it’s the rent or the groceries. I seen what that did to my mother’s self-esteem.

“And her mental health. It was the shame of it. She used to always say, ‘I feel embarrassed’. And so that struggle’s always been close to me.”

Buy a copy of The Big Issue from your local vendor or subscribe at bigissue.com.

