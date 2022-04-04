In pictures: The 2022 Grammy Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

In pictures: The 2022 Grammy Awards

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 6:20 am
While the 64th Grammy Awards show was rather less dramatic than the Oscars the week before, there were still plenty of eye-catching moments (Chris Pizzello/AP)
While the 64th Grammy Awards show was rather less dramatic than the Oscars the week before, there were still plenty of eye-catching moments (Chris Pizzello/AP)

While the 64th Grammy Awards show was rather less dramatic than the Oscars the week before, there were still plenty of eye-catching moments.

Here are some of the best pictures from the ceremony, held in Las Vegas for the first time.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Press Room
Jon Batiste won the biggest prize of the evening, best album, for We Are (John Locher/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Lenny Kravitz (left) and H.E.R. gave a rocking performance of Are you Gonna Go My Way during the 64th annual awards show (Chris Pizzello/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
The night was helmed by comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise appearance at the Grammys in which he urged the industry not to be silent on the ongoing conflict (Chris Pizzello/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Lady Gaga received a standing ovation from the Grammys audience after delivering a tribute to her collaborator Tony Bennett (Chris Pizzello/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
Folk veteran Joni Mitchell made a rare public appearance but appeared to struggle with her lines while introducing country singer Brandi Carlile (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Donatella Versace (left) appeared onstage to help Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion with their outfits as they presented the award for best new artist (Chris Pizzello/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards
Doja Cat (left) and SZA with their awards for best pop duo/group performance for Kiss Me More (John Locher/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
Korean supergroup BTS arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Oscar winners Finneas and Billie Eilish performed at the show, with the Happier Than Ever singer wearing a T-shirt with a picture of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins (Chris Pizzello/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Comedian Nate Bargatze wore a helmet as he presented awards at the Grammys pre-show, in reference to Will Smith’s Oscars altercation (Chris Pizzello/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Olivia Rodrigo, who won two major accolades, performed her hit sing Drivers License at the awards ceremony (Chris Pizzello/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
Rapper Lil Nas X, known for his head-turning outfits, did not disappoint in a studded all-white Balmain jumpsuit with platformed white shoes (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Clips of the late Taylor Hawkins headlined the ceremony’s In Memoriam section (Chris Pizzello/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Jon Batiste performed and had a hugely successful night at the event (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal