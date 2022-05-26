Britney Spears’ lawyers accuse her father of ‘stonewalling’ over deposition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Britney Spears’ lawyers accuse her father of ‘stonewalling’ over deposition

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 2:49 am
Britney Spears’ lawyers accuse her father of ‘stonewalling’ over deposition (PA)
Lawyers for Britney Spears have accused her father of “stonewalling” as they continue to request he sit down and give evidence about his conduct during the years of her conservatorship.

Representatives for the singer say Jamie Spears “can run, but he cannot forever hide from his legal and fiduciary obligations” and urged him to “do what is right, voluntarily”.

The controversial legal arrangement, which controlled the pop star’s life and finances for almost 14 years, was ended in November 2021 following a lengthy legal process.

Britney’s lawyers have repeatedly asked Mr Spears to give a deposition to answer “fundamental” questions, including how much money he personally gained during the years he was in charge of her finances.

Legal documents obtained by the PA news agency accused Mr Spears of running “a corrupted and conflicted conservatorship that stripped his daughter of certain fundamental liberties” and earned him “at least” 6.3 million dollars (£5 million)

They also accuse him of further misconduct by using the singer’s estate to enrich his associates.

“Mr Spears can run, but he cannot forever hide from his legal and fiduciary obligations,” the documents, filed on Wednesday by lawyer Mathew Rosengart, stated.

“His stonewalling and obfuscation must not stop the truth from coming to light; it has only required that the parties expend unnecessary resources in a protracted battle to obtain his compliance.

“But, after using his daughter’s money for more than 13 years to fund his legal fees and expenses, for the first time, Mr Spears will now have to pay his own legal fees.”

The documents also call on Mr Spears to answer questions about the alleged spying on his daughter, using secret recording devices hidden in her room.

Former FBI agent Sherine Ebadi previously accused him of engaging in “unconscionable violations” of the pop star’s privacy and civil liberties, and had encouraged others to do the same.

A device was allegedly duct-taped behind furniture in Britney’s room so it would not be seen and was fitted with an extra battery pack to allow recording for longer periods.

The documents also accused Mr Spears of ongoing “cruelty and bullying” towards his daughter.

Concluding the filing, Mr Rosengart said: “We once again ask and implore, in all sincerity, that Mr Spears and his counsel do what is right, voluntarily.

“Be decent. Please, stop harassing and bullying your daughter.

“Please, leave your daughter alone.”

