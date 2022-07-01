Tom Walker reveals why he wrote Number 10 protest song after PM confidence vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tom Walker reveals why he wrote Number 10 protest song after PM confidence vote

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 5:06 pm
Tom Walker at the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London (Ian West/PA)
Tom Walker at the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London (Ian West/PA)

Scottish singer Tom Walker has said he wrote his protest song about the Government as he was “really disappointed” with the result of the Prime Minister’s confidence vote.

The 30-year-old’s new single, titled Number 10, shares his opinions on how Boris Johnson and the Government have handled political controversies and situations such as the pandemic.

Walker added that the track is not about “bashing all Tories” but about those governing from Downing Street who he thought would “do the right thing and vote him out”.

Speaking at the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards in London on Friday, he told the PA news agency that he “absolutely” believes the Prime Minister should resign and that he feels the “rest of the country is quite united on that”.

Walker said: “I wrote that song after the vote of no confidence because I really thought he was going to go and I was really disappointed.

“That song isn’t a song about bashing all Tories, it is about the people who are currently in No 10 and I really thought that they would do the right thing and vote him out.

“So obviously I was a bit disappointed in that. But that’s alright, we’ll get our chance in a couple of years’ time again.”

Walker discussed his song and the message behind it ahead of collecting his prize for best male performer at the award ceremony.

The O2 Silver Clef Awards are held in association with the music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins.

Walker said he was “really excited” to be attending and recognised by “such a great charity for such a great cause”.

Also among the stars being honoured was former Genesis musician Peter Gabriel, who received one of the most coveted prizes, the O2 Silver Clef Award.

Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2022 – London
Jools Holland received the outstanding achievement award in recognition of his musical career (Ian West/PA)

The gong is given for outstanding contributions to music and has been won by the likes of Ed Sheeran, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and Oasis.

Jools Holland received the outstanding achievement award in recognition of his career as pianist, bandleader, singer and composer, as well as his role hosting the BBC’s long-running music show Later… With Jools Holland since 1992.

Indie-pop trio London Grammar picked up the gong for best group, pop-punk singer Yungblud was named best live act and singer Becky Hill received the award for best female.

Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2022 – London
Yungblud collected his award for best live act at the ceremony (Ian West/PA)

Four Seasons frontman Frankie Valli, whose solo work includes the title song for 1978’s Grease, was this year’s recipient of the icon award.

Rapper Kano, singer and producer Tems, rising star Griff and classical soul pianist Alexis Ffrench are among the other artists to have won awards.

The O2 Silver Clef Awards are held to recognise and celebrate the talent of artists who touch the lives of people through their music, and the event helps to raise vital funds ensuring Nordoff Robbins is able to continue to deliver its brand of music therapy to support vulnerable people across the UK.

