Scott Mills leaving Radio 1 to replace Steve Wright on Radio 2

Scott Mills is to leave BBC Radio 1 following 24 years at the network after it was announced he will join Radio 2 for a new weekday show.

The 49-year-old DJ, who has hosted various shows on the radio station since 1998, will move to BBC Radio 2 where he will take over the 2-4pm slot from presenter Steve Wright.

Mills will bid farewell to the station later this summer alongside his co-host Chris Stark, who is leaving to focus on presenting That Peter Crouch Podcast and his podcast with Chef Tom Kerridge The Pirate Ship.

We have some sad news to share..@scott_mills and @Chris_Stark have decided that they will be leaving Radio 1 later this summer. Thank you from all of us for everything, we'll miss you greatly ♥️ Tune into their next show, this Monday from 1pm to hear what they have to say. pic.twitter.com/6EeESFvnpH — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) July 1, 2022

Wright announced he would be stepping down from his afternoon show at the end of September after 23 years as part of the station’s schedule shake-up.

The 67-year-old broadcaster shared the news live during his show, Steve Wright in the Afternoon, on Friday saying: “I can’t hold the slot forever, so let’s give somebody else a go.”

Towards the end of the programme, he said: “I’ll try not to become emotional or self-indulgent, this is going to be a little bit difficult.

“At the end of September, I’ll be taking a break from daytime radio. In other words, stepping down from this programme.

“At the beginning of this year, my friend and boss Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said she wanted to do something different in the afternoons.

“I’ve been doing this programme for 24 years at Radio 2, and so how can I possibly complain? The support and creative freedom as I’m given is fantastic at Radio 2, and really I can’t hold the slot forever. So let’s give somebody else ago.”

We have some news… 🍂 Changes are coming to weekdays from the Autumn 🍂 We are bidding farewell to Steve Wright in the Afternoon. @Scott_Mills is joining to present an all-new Mon-Fri show from 2-4pm. @sarajcox is bringing you an extra hour of fun from 4-7pm. pic.twitter.com/dfLEYEDCfJ — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) July 1, 2022

He has presented Steve Wright in the Afternoon on the Radio 2 slot since 1999 and also presents Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs on the network.

Mills, who will step into the afternoon slot currently held by Wright, has been a radio presenter since the age of 16 – at which time he presented a show on his local Southampton radio station Power FM.

After joining the BBC in 1998, Mills presented the BBC Radio 1 breakfast show until 2004 after which he moved to a weekend afternoon slot for six months.

He currently presents the Scott Mills show on Radio 1 between 1pm and 4pm, along with co-presenter Stark, as well as The Official Chart Show on a Friday since 2018.

Speaking about the move, Mills said: “Time actually does fly when you’re having fun, and that’s certainly been the case over the past 24 years at my beloved Radio 1. The station I pretended to be on in my bedroom from the age of six. The station I told my mum I wanted to work at, but never in a million years thought I would.

“There are too many people to thank from my Radio 1 journey. So to the immensely talented people I’ve worked with along the way, to our incredible listeners that have made us part of their everyday lives for so long and of course to Chris – not just my co-host, but one of my best friends in the world, which of course he will be forever. Thank you.

He added: ““I really cannot believe I’m going to be calling Radio 2 my new home! I’m beyond excited to be joining the team and working alongside my radio idols and friends at the legendary Wogan House.

“I would like to wish all the best to Steve, who is one of the finest broadcasters in the world and someone whom I look up to so much.”

Stark, 35, joined Mills as a co-presenter on the show in 2012 and the pair became popular thanks to a number of humorous segments including Innuendo Bingo.

Mills and Stark roped in Lewis Capaldi to announce the news to their social media followers.

During the light-hearted announcement video on Instagram, the singer said: “It is a shame, I’m going to miss the boys, they’ve been a big massive help to me and instrumental in my career.”

However, Capaldi reassured fans that “everything is going to be okay” and that the situation would be explained on their Radio 1 show on Monday at 1pm.

Nick Grimshaw, who said farewell to Radio 1 last summer after 14 years with the BBC, described Mills and Stark as “true Radio 1 legends” following the news.

He wrote on Twitter: “Huge fan of these two. Absolutely top tier at what they do and I would nearly run to work to get to see them in real life each day.

“True Radio 1 legends and just the best guys. Love you @scott_mills & @Chris_Stark thank you for all the lols. “

Huge fan of these two. Absolutely top tier at what they do and I would nearly run to work to get to see them in real life each day. True Radio 1 legends and just the best guys. Love you @scott_mills & @Chris_Stark thank you for all the lols. 💕💕💕 https://t.co/wW2vXli8aA — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) July 1, 2022

Broadcaster Rylan Clark wished Wright farewell after it was announced his fellow Radio 2 presenter was stepping down, while also sharing his excitement at the news that Mills will be joining the network.

Clark, who hosted BBC coverage for the Eurovision Song Contest alongside Mills, tweeted: “We will miss you Steve!!!! Linda is happy we’re still getting Sunday love songs (her fave show cough cough) sending you all the love.

“And welcome to my euro hubby @scott_mills!!!!! I’m gonna bully you loads xxxx.”

As part of the schedule shakeup on Radio 2, Sara Cox’s current 5pm to 7pm show will be extended by one hour, starting from 4pm, giving listeners three hours of music, and an extended All Request Friday each week.