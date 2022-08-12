The 1975 replace Rage Against The Machine at Reading and Leeds festivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The 1975 replace Rage Against The Machine at Reading and Leeds festivals

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 11:59 am
The 1975 (Ian West/PA)
The 1975 (Ian West/PA)

The 1975 will headline Reading and Leeds festivals after Rage Against The Machine pulled out over a medical issue involving their frontman.

The US rock band announced they were cancelling their European tour on Thursday after Zack de la Rocha, 52, was told by doctors he should not perform.

Their statement did not confirm the medical issue in question but the singer injured his leg while performing on stage in Chicago in July.

Reading and Leeds will now mark the first time The 1975 have been seen live in the UK since 2020.

The band – Matty Healy, George Daniel, Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald – last headlined the event in 2019.

Lead singer Healy teased the announcement on Instagram on Thursday by posting a clip from those shows.

Organisers described the outfit, who have four number one albums, as “one of the defining bands of their generation with their distinctive aesthetic, ardent fanbase and unique sonic approach”.

It comes as they prepare to release their fifth album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which is scheduled for October 14.

Los Angeles rap metal band Rage Against The Machine became infamous in the UK for their 2009 Christmas number one campaign for Killing In The Name.

Arctic Monkeys and rapper Dave are headlining the other two days at the event, which takes place from August 26-28.

