Home Entertainment Music

Liam Gallagher discusses pre-show routine involving brandy, honey and hot water

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 12:28 pm
Liam Gallagher (Jacob King/PA)
Liam Gallagher (Jacob King/PA)

Liam Gallagher has said his pre-concert ritual has recently involved drinking half a bottle of brandy with honey and hot water.

The former Oasis frontman, who celebrates his 50th birthday on Wednesday, admitted he had been getting “a bit battered” on stage recently.

However, he told Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1 that he had attempted to “chill out” his drinking at his last few shows.

Gallagher is currently in the midst of a series of international live dates and will visit Abu Dhabi, Chile and Argentina in the coming months.

Speaking about how he warms up his voice before shows, he said: “It’s half a bottle of brandy before I go on. I have kind of backed it off now. But the last year I’ve been walloping the brandy with honey and hot water, and going on a little bit…

“I’ve been getting a bit battered on stage recently. Not battered as much but just…

“I wouldn’t say nerves but I think as you get older, you do get a little bit more… You’re not as cocksure. So, I’ve been having a brandy just to chill me out a bit.

“As you get on there, then you are sort of thinking around about the seventh song or the sixth song, you are thinking, ‘Yeah, this is actually all right this, man. I’ll have another one’.

“Then by the time the eighth song comes in, by the time you’ve done your 20th song, you have done a bottle.

“But now I have chilled out. Towards the last couple of gigs I have been going, ‘Chill out maybe’. You don’t want to be getting dependent on going on stage with alcohol.

“I don’t normally drink before I go on. I haven’t done for years so I have sort of got back into drinking before I go on. But I think it makes for a bit of a lairy gig.

“All in moderation, do you know what I mean?”

Teenage Cancer Trust Concert 2022 – London
Liam Gallagher during a concert for Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall in March (Aaron Chown/PA)

Gallagher, who in June secured his fourth solo UK number one album with his latest release C’Mon You Know, also spoke about how his voice had evolved over the years.

He said: “The main thing for me is obviously I smoke and I drink and I get involved, unlike some f****** rock stars. And I’ve been doing that since I was 14, 15.

“I might have had six months off a couple of years ago for a breather, but I’m normally drinking and smoking and whatever.

“I have had six months off in the last 30. So my voice will change, and it will change over years anyway.

“But it’s all about in there. It’s like, as soon as that mic opens, as soon as that mic’s there and you go to put your stamp on it, if you feel it there.”

He also addressed plans to work further with John Squire after The Stone Roses guitarist joined him on stage during his recent shows at Knebworth.

He said: “Serious, man, but we’ve got things to do first, and he’s got things to clear up and that. But, yeah, I’m definitely going to do something at some point.”

Listen to the interview on Matt Wilkinson’s show on Apple Music 1 on September 21 between midday and 2pm.

