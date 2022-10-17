Geri Halliwell-Horner to publish children’s adventure book series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Geri Halliwell-Horner to publish children’s adventure book series

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 12:55 pm
Geri Halliwell-Horner has written a new children’s adventure book (Premier/PA)
Geri Halliwell-Horner has written a new children's adventure book (Premier/PA)

Former Spice Girls star Geri Halliwell-Horner is set to publish a children’s adventure book series in the UK and the US.

The singer-songwriter, 50, said she hopes the first book in the series, titled Rosie Frost And The Falcon Queen, inspires young readers to find their “strength and power” in the face of adversity.

The book, scheduled for publication in autumn 2023, follows orphan Rosie Frost who is sent to a mystery island home to extraordinary teenagers and also a sanctuary for endangered species.

Halliwell-Horner said: “Rosie Frost has lived in my heart for a long time and this feels just the right moment to introduce her to the world.

His Dark Materials Premiere – London
Geri Halliwell (Ian West/PA)

“I hope her strength in the face of adversity and path to believing in herself inspire young readers across the globe to find their own strength and power as they face challenges in their own lives.”

Halliwell-Horner signed a two-book deal with Scholastic UK and Penguin Young Reader imprint Philomel Books in the US.

The series comes after the success of her Ugenia Lavender series, which was first published in 2008.

Linas Alsenas, Executive Editor at Scholastic UK, said: “We at Scholastic UK are so proud to publish Rosie Frost And The Falcon Queen and readers are in for an absolute treat.

Pirelli Calendar 2016 Launch – London
Geri Halliwell-Horner with her husband Christian (Daniel Leal-Oliver/PA)

“This novel reveals a totally new dimension of Geri Halliwell-Horner’s extraordinary imagination: a thrilling mix of history, mystery, music, and adventure.

“Rosie Frost is the determined, big-hearted hero we all need, and her journey of discovery on Bloodstone Island is packed with surprises that will have fans clamouring for more.”

Jill Santopolo, Associate Publisher at Philomel, said: “Geri Halliwell-Horner is a dynamo, from the moment I read her empowering manuscript, I knew Philomel would be the perfect home for her novels.

“Rosie Frost And The Falcon Queen speaks to readers about so many important issues on so many different levels. I can’t wait to share this book with kids and grown-ups all across North America.”

