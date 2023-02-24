Broadcaster Steve Allen steps down from LBC after 44 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Broadcaster Steve Allen steps down from LBC after 44 years

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 2:47 pm Updated: February 24, 2023, 3:07 pm
Steve Allen (David Parry/PA)
Steve Allen (David Parry/PA)

Veteran broadcaster Steve Allen has announced his departure from LBC radio station after more than four decades.

The 68-year-old, who hosted the early morning breakfast show on the channel, said his contract with the radio station was finished and following discussions he had decided to step down.

He is the longest serving broadcaster at LBC, Global media group confirmed on Friday.

On Twitter, Allen said: “Some news from me, firstly thanks for all your questions. My contract with LBC is up shortly and following discussions, I’m stepping down from LBC today I’d like to thank you all for listening over the last 44 years it’s been an honour and a privilege.”

In a similar statement, a spokesperson from Global media group said: “Steve Allen’s contract with LBC is up shortly and, following discussions with him, Steve is stepping down from LBC today.

“We thank him for his enormous contribution to commercial radio over the past 44 years, making him one of the longest-serving radio broadcasters in the UK.”

In October 2021, Allen attracted hundreds of complaints after describing Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tilly Ramsay as a “chubby little thing” live on air.

He faced wide-spread criticism after saying that he was “bored” with the 21-year-old’s performances on the BBC’s flagship dance show and also referred to her celebrity chef father Gordon Ramsay when saying her physical appearance was probably to do with “her dad’s cooking”.

The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk – Press Room – London
Steve Allen wins the LBC award at The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk held at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (Scott Garfitt/PA)

At the time he issued a private apology to the TV presenter.

Allen joined LBC, which originally stood for London Broadcasting Company but now stands for Leading Britain’s Conversation, in 1979 as the presenter of the Night Extra Programme before moving to host The Night Is Young.

During his career he hosted the afternoon show for London Talkback Radio and Saturday Night Out, but is best known for presenting the early breakfast show from 4am until 7am, where he discussed stories from the day’s newspapers.

