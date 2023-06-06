Haim reveal no one wanted to sign them as an all-female rock band

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Haim reveal no one wanted to sign them as an all-female rock band

By Press Association
Haim will be headlining All Points East festival this summer (Tierney Gearon/Elle UK/PA)
Haim will be headlining All Points East festival this summer (Tierney Gearon/Elle UK/PA)

American band Haim has said that “no one wanted to sign them” when they were beginning to establish themselves as an all-female rock band.

Consisting of sisters Alana, Danielle and Este Haim, the family band began in 2007 and have said that they were often told that they wouldn’t “make it”.

The band talked about how they formed the group, with Danielle telling Elle UK: “We were writing songs. Really bad songs and Haim just kind of began.”

Alana, also an actress who has starred in comedy-drama Licorice Pizza, added: “We would pay for our friends to come to our shows so there were people in the audience.”

THE HAIM BAND SISTERS STAR ON THE COVER OF ELLE UK'S JULY/AUGUST ISSUE
The July/August edition of Elle UK (Tierney Gearon/Elle UK/PA)

According to the 31-year-old, no one wanted to sign the band when they were trying to gain a footing in the industry.

She said: “The amount of people who were like, ‘You’re never going to make it. Give up!’

“We’ve done so many things in our career, despite what people in the industry have said.

“Being told you’ll never sell out a venue, then you do.

“You’ll never headline a festival, and then we do. It fuels the fire.”

THE HAIM BAND SISTERS STAR ON THE COVER OF ELLE UK’S JULY/AUGUST ISSUE
Haim talked to Elle UK about overcoming challenges including industry sexism (Tierney Gearon/Elle UK/PA)

Danielle said: “People would say to us, ‘You’ll never get a record deal’.

“‘A girl rock band, unfortunately, is not something you see’.

“People used to say that shit all the time.

“But we had such a crazy focus, plus we’re sisters – we’re like a wolf pack.”

The band also discussed claims that they do not play their own instruments with Danielle explaining: “We like to move!

“Some male bands can get away with dancing and not putting guitar solos on their albums and are still considered a rock band.

“With our third album, we were a little more conscious of that.

“On our first two albums (Days Are Gone and Something To Tell You) there aren’t a lot of guitar solos.

“And we dance in our music videos because we love to dance, but some people would write it off and say, ‘Oh, they don’t actually play their own instruments’.”

Known for songs Falling and The Wire, the band has collaborated with a variety of music artists including megastar Taylor Swift, who they describe as an inspirational and hard-working friend.

Danielle said: “Seeing how hard she works is insane.

“She never complains. She’s the most incredible performer, and so inspiring as a friend.”

Alana added: “When we met, it was ‘game over’– we just connected on so many levels.

“We have the same musical tastes. It just kind of clicks. As friendships do.”

The Los Angeles based rock group talked to Elle UK for its July/August issue which is on sale from June 8.

