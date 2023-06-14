BGT finalist Malakai, 14, signs record deal with Universal Music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

BGT finalist Malakai, 14, signs record deal with Universal Music

By Press Association
14-year-old BGT finalist Malakai has signed a record deal with Universal Music (Craig Gibson/PA)
14-year-old BGT finalist Malakai has signed a record deal with Universal Music (Craig Gibson/PA)

A 14-year-old singer and Britain’s Got Talent finalist has secured a record deal with Universal Music, the home of legendary opera singer Pavarotti.

Malakai won the hearts of both viewers and judges, reducing some to tears, as he reached the final of the talent show in 2023.

His debut album, entitled Golden, is a collection of both classical and classic songs, including Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Pie Jesu, which he performed for his audition on BGT.

“I can’t believe my dream has come true and I’m signed to the record company with the biggest opera stars in the world,” Malakai said.

(Craig Gibson/PA)

Since his appearance on BGT, the young chorister has garnered international interest and praise, including a personal message of congratulations from the president of Sierra Leone.

Malakai has also won the attention of Hollywood, singing on the soundtrack of the forthcoming movie Maestro, about the life of Leonard Bernstein.

The biographical film is directed by and stars Bradley Cooper, and is produced by Hollywood greats Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

Golden is due for release in July on Universal Classics and Jazz in association with Classic FM.

The album also includes his version of Puccini’s O Mio Babbino Caro, which he sang live in the BGT semi-finals reducing judge Bruno Tonioli to tears, who told him: “You’re a gift from God.”

The first single – Pie Jesu – is available from June 14.

Malakai’s performance of the song in his BGT audition, which has since surpassed 55 million views, earned him Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer.

Britain’s Got Talent
(ITV/PA)

The youngster started singing at the age of seven with St George’s Cathedral Choir in London and attends the state school Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School in west London, singing with its acclaimed choir Schola Cantorum.

Through performing with Schola Cantorum, he has developed his solo as well as his choral skills and to perform in concerts.

Malakai made his operatic debut in the Magic Flute at the age of 12.

Faith is a huge part of the singer’s life, alongside his school studies, choir practice and his recent experience on Britain’s Got Talent. He has recently completed his confirmation.

Scott Price, director of music at Malakai’s school and a conductor on Golden, said: “Malakai has a unique, wonderfully expressive and flexible voice.

“He possesses intense musicianship and a real gift for storytelling – it is always a joy to hear him sing and it has been a real pleasure to help him prepare for this recording.”

Helen Lewis, executive producer and A and R manager for Universal Classics and Jazz, said: “Malakai’s soaring, honeyed voice has the most extraordinary effect on those who hear him sing.

“A talent like his is incredibly rare. He has brought so much joy to the whole team at Universal Classics and Jazz, and we can be sure there are many more milestones to come for this young star.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

A rod of Idyllic houses line the A882 road on the left at Haster.
Police close Highland road due to ongoing incident near Wick
Kincorth Hill offers great views of Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine
Fire fighters battling fire at Kincorth Hill in Aberdeen
Man inflating car tyre.
'They knew what they were doing': SUV owner hits out at 'attention seekers' who…
Darryl McHardy bagged the winner against Stranraer. Image: SNS
Buckie's Graeme Stewart targets trophies after signing Darryl McHardy
The summit of Ben Nevis was struck by lightning. Image: Rich Pyne.
Watch: Lightning strike leaves rocks on Ben Nevis summit 'obliterated'
Tornado jet on the grass next to side of the road at RAF Lossiemouth.
New RAF Lossiemouth gate guardian honours Tornado crews involved in tragic mid-air collision
Stern of the Vanguard wreck with the name just about visible through rust. Diver shining a light on the name.
New images of HMS Vanguard and HMS Hampshire provide insight into First World War…
Fire fighters putting out a fire.
Firefighters battle wildfire at Aberdeen beach as picnic-goers watch on
Henry Stephen, left, died after the incident in Rosehill Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police watchdog to investigate death of man following assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent
Firefighters have been called to another wildfire near Torlundy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Helicopter called to assist fire crews at wildfire near Torlundy