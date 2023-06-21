Yusuf/Cat Stevens reveals direction of his new music ahead of Glastonbury slot

Yusuf/Cat Stevens has promised “optimistic” new music that challenges the world around us ahead of playing Glastonbury’s tea-time legends slot.

King Of A Land, the veteran folk singer-songwriter’s 17th studio album, arrived on June 16 and is described as “more than a decade in the making”.

The 74-year-old is expected to play tracks from the new record as part of his Sunday afternoon set on the Pyramid Stage as Glastonbury alongside classics from his back catalogue.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about his new album, he said: “It’s a very open record and I think that the songs themselves, they do come from a place where I am challenging a few of the things I’m seeing around in the world and seeing how I can improve it.

“I think kids come in with a great, optimistic, new view of life, and that’s what this record has. I think it’s got that optimistic, futuristic view.”

Stevens added: “The album does have a very childlike theme, if you like. You can see that from the cover.

“But really, I see childhood as not something naive, but something very fresh and looking at life without any blinkers.”

I wasn’t going to let King Of A Land go until it was ready and I’m very, very pleased with the results. It’s probably one of my best albums. KING OF A LAND: https://t.co/RcAyIuW4G8 pic.twitter.com/stBpxdZX9y — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) June 20, 2023

The London-born singer also said that the title track of the album could contain some “useful” lessons for the new King.

“I think there’s a few things on this, well, in this particular song, King Of A Land, that could be very useful for the new King.

“It’s sort of like a manifesto and I suppose one of the big messages of the song is don’t forget that there’s one above you and be careful to look at those who are below you, I think that’s the message of the song.”

Stevens is best known for a string of albums in the 1970s including Teaser and the Firecat, Catch Bull at Four, Foreigner and Tea for the Tillerman, which contained hits like Peace Train and Wild World.

Yusuf Islam (Yui Mok/PA0

He will follow in the footsteps of acts such as Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue and Dolly Parton when he performs in the coveted tea-time legends slot, one month before his 75th birthday.

The folk singer will be followed on the main stage by classic rock outfit Blondie and rapper Lil Nas X with Sir Elton John set to close out the festival.

Stevens previously revealed he is “petrified” of performing the slot.

Asked how he feels about the upcoming performance, he told NME: “I’m petrified, obviously! I haven’t done a big gig like that in a long time.”

He described it as a “bucket list moment” for himself and fans who have always wanted to see him live, but never did.

Stevens was born Steven Demetre Georgiou in London but converted to Islam in 1977 after a near-death experience and later adopted the name Yusuf Islam.

He now uses both names when performing and his Twitter biography says: “Yusuf Islam the Artist also known as Cat Stevens.”