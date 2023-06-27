Four seasons frontman Frankie Valli marries for fourth time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four seasons frontman Frankie Valli marries for fourth time

By Press Association
Frankie Valli (Steve Parsons/PA)
Frankie Valli (Steve Parsons/PA)

Four Seasons singer Frankie Valli has told of his happiness to have found love “at this stage in my life” after marrying for the fourth time.

The 89-year-old wed former CBS marketing executive Jackie Jacobs, 60, in a private ceremony with just the two of them at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas on Monday.

Valli, whose hit songs include Sherry, December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night), and Grease, told People magazine: “It’s terrific to have found love once again at this stage of my life.”

BBC Proms in the Park
Frankie Valli performing at BBC Proms in the Park, in Hyde Park, London (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ms Jacobs wore a white bridal gown with silver earrings and her hair pinned up, while Valli wore a navy suit and a white collared shirt with a gold chain.

The pair exchanged wedding vows as Valli’s 1967 hit Can’t Take My Eyes Off You played in the background.

Jacobs, who met Valli in 2007 but didn’t begin dating him until 2015, said: “We met at a restaurant in Los Angeles where he joined my friends and I for dinner.

“We kept in touch by phone until he called me and asked for a date in late 2015 and we’ve been together ever since.”

Valli was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame in 1990 alongside the original Four Seasons members, Tommy DeVito, Nick Massi and Bob Gaudio, as well as the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999.

Music – Frankie Valli – London
American singer Frankie Valli in 1980 (PA)

The group’s music and story has since been immortalised in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Jersey Boys.

Valli first wed Mary Delgado in 1958, and they had two daughters Antonia (Toni) and Francine, but divorced in 1971 after 13 years together.

In 1974, Valli married MaryAnn Hannagan and the couple remained together for eight years before divorcing in 1982.

Music – Frankie Valli – London
Frankie Valli with his third wife Randy Clohessy and son Francesco outside the London Palladium (John Stillwell/PA)

He went on to marry Randy Clohessy two years later, and the pair went on to have three sons Francesco and twins Emilio and Brando, however they separated in 2004 after 20 years of marriage.

Valli and the Four Seasons will begin a year-long residency at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas later this year.

