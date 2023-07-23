Olly Murs on wedding to Amelia Tank: A perfect celebration of our love

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Olly Murs on wedding to Amelia Tank: A perfect celebration of our love

By Press Association
Olly Murs and Amelia Tank married on July 15 (Yui Mok/PA)
Olly Murs and Amelia Tank married on July 15 (Yui Mok/PA)

Olly Murs has spoken about his marriage to Amelia Tank for the first time saying his wedding was a “perfect celebration” of their love.

The singer, 39, proposed to his bodybuilder girlfriend Tank, 31, on a south coast clifftop during the Jubilee bank holiday weekend celebrations last year.

Their wedding was on July 15 2023 on Osea Island in Essex.

Murs told Hello!: “I was blown away by how amazing it was. It was quite magical – the perfect celebration of our love.”

The magazine reported that the wedding featured a festival called Murs Fest along with performances from the former The X Factor contestant and R&B singer Craig David.

Global’s Make Some Noise Night – London
Singer Olly Murs married his fiancee Amelia Tank on July 15 (Ian West/PA)

Murs, also a host of talent show Starstruck and a judge on The Voice UK, said he recalled becoming emotional while waiting for Tank to walk to the altar.

He said: “When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in – oh my God. My mum said she hasn’t seen me cry like that since I was four years old.”

In a Sunday Instagram post, Murs said: “Mr and Mrs Murs 15.07.23.”

Singer and Strictly Come Dancing star Fleur East, Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, rapper Professor Green and former The Only Way Is Essex star Jessica Wright were among the first celebrities offering their congratulations.

East commented: “Gorgeous! Congratulations.”

Professor Green wrote: “Congrats guys” along with three heart emojis.