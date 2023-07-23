Barbie release could boost Dua Lipa soundtrack song in charts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barbie release could boost Dua Lipa soundtrack song in charts

By Press Association
Dua Lipa is on the soundtrack and stars in Barbie (Ian West/PA)
Dua Lipa is on the soundtrack and stars in Barbie (Ian West/PA)

The release of Barbie is on track to boost the movie’s soundtrack songs from Dua Lipa, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, the Official Charts Company has said.

British singers Sam Smith and Charli XCX and American musicians Billie Eilish and Lizzo also feature on the star-studded Barbie: The Album.

The Official Charts Company said London-born singer Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night, released as the record’s lead single in May, could move up 10 places.

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
Sam Smith. (Ian West/PA)

Dance The Night, which previously peaked at number 13, is predicted to rise to number five in the UK chart.

Ice Spice and Minaj’s rap adaptation of Aqua’s classic track Barbie Girl is also expected to benefit by reaching to a new peak of number 11 from a previous position of 20.

The rap artists are among the top talent on the soundtrack for the Barbie movie, which was released in the UK on Friday.

Also in the line-up are Ava Max, Dominic Fike, three-piece family band Haim, British artist Pink Pantheress and Australian instrumentalist Tame Impala.

South Korean girl group Fifty Fifty featuring rapper Kaliii, US singer Gayle, Colombian star Karol G, rapper The Kid Laroi, US singer Khalid and actor Ryan Gosling also feature.

The film directed by Greta Gerwig, based on the Mattel doll, was one of the most eagerly awaited movie of the year and stars Margot Robbie and Gosling.

Rappers Dave and Central Cee are expected to remain at number one in the charts for another week with Sprinter.