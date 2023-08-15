Rescheduled dates for Madonna’s The Celebration Tour announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Rescheduled dates for Madonna’s The Celebration Tour announced

By Press Association
Madonna’s postponed The Celebration Tour will kick off in October (Yui Mok/PA)
Madonna’s The Celebration Tour will officially kick off on October 14 in London, Live Nation has confirmed.

The Like A Prayer singer was due to start her tour in Canada in July, before she announced a plan to reschedule the North American leg of the tour, following a stay in intensive care.

Live Nation has announced rescheduled dates for the North American shows and says that several of them have been cancelled due to scheduling conflicts.

The European leg of the tour will begin with four dates at The O2 in London, before the singer moves onto Copenhagen, Barcelona and other European cities – ending back in the UK for two more concerts in London.

Madonna will start the North American leg of her tour on December 13 in Brooklyn, New York, before she travels to cities including Boston, Toronto and Miami.

The only North American shows which have not been rescheduled are Madonna’s performances in Brooklyn on December 13 and 14 and her Washington show on December 18, which have all kept their original dates.

Altogether five North American dates have been cancelled – July 27 in Tulsa, December 22 in Nashville, January 15 in San Francisco, January 18 in Las Vegas, and January 20 in Phoenix.  

Madonna is rescheduling her tour dates after falling ill in June (PA Archive/Yui Mok)

Live Nation has said that tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honoured on the new dates, which includes all dates except for Los Angeles and one date in New York, due to a venue change.

North American dates for The Celebration Tour were postponed after Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary announced she had developed a “serious bacterial infection” in June, which led to a several-day stay in intensive care.

In July, the singer posted on Instagram and said that she was focusing on “getting stronger” and mentioned that the plan was to “reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe”.