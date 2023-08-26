Rain fails to dampen spirits at seaside Victorious Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rain fails to dampen spirits at seaside Victorious Festival

By Press Association
Jay Kay of Jamiroquai performing at the Victorious festival (Strong Island/Victorious Festival/PA)
Rain has failed to dampen the spirits of music-lovers as they partied at the seaside Victorious festival.

Acid jazz band Jamiroquai took to the main stage of the three-day event at Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire, on Friday evening playing a greatest hits set including Space Cowboy and Virtual Insanity.

Festival-goers take a selfie in front of the Victorious sign (Ben Mitchell/PA)

On the Castle Stage – next to Henry VIII’s historic waterfront castle – DJ Pete Tong performed his Ibiza Classic with a 50-piece orchestra which kept the crowds dancing despite downpours of rain.

DJ Pete Tong performing at the Victorious Festival (Strong Island/Victorious Festival/PA)

On Saturday night, Club Foot rockers Kasabian are headlining the Common Stage while Mercury Prize winners Alt-J are headlining the Castle Stage with the Sunday night headline slot being taken by Grammy and Brit award winners Mumford & Sons.

Away from the main stages, the kids’ arena features a range of attractions including roaming dinosaurs and adventurous attractions including a climbing wall and zip wire and fairground rides.

People enjoy a zip line at the festival (Ben Mitchell/PA)

The site incorporates Southsea Skatepark which hosts roller discos through the weekend and football fans are able to pick up some tips from the team behind the England women’s beach soccer squad which normally train within the grounds of the festival site.

The crowds sing along to The Charlatans’ The Only One I Know (Ben Mitchell/PA)

Other acts performing during the weekend include Mae Mueller, Ben Howard, Sigrid, Ellie Goulding, Natalie Imbruglia, Friendly Fires, Annie Mac, Blossoms, The Charlatans, Belle and Sebastian, Jake Bugg, Kaiser Chiefs, Hard-Fi, The Vaccines, The Divine Comedy, The Coral, The Enemy and Katy B.

Mae Mueller was among those who performed (Strong Island/Victorious Festival/PA)

Visitors to the festival were warned to plan ahead because of possible traffic congestion on Saturday with South Western Railway services disrupted by the RMT strike action.