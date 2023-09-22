Take That announce new album and UK and Ireland tour for 2024 with Olly Murs

Take That have announced that they will be touring the UK and Ireland in 2024 with special guest Olly Murs.

The news follows the release of Take That’s new track Windows, with the trio revealing that they will also be releasing an album titled This Life.

Kicking off in Sheffield on April 13, the band – now featuring a line-up of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen – will perform two dates in Leeds, two in Dublin and four at the London’s 02.

We're extremely excited to announce that we are going on a tour of the UK & Ireland in 2024! 💙 You can get pre-sale access by pre-ordering our brand-new album ‘This Life’ from the official Take That UK store before 10AM BST on the 26th Sep. https://t.co/7ElauYKxH8 pic.twitter.com/Riwg5PM1OI — Take That (@takethat) September 22, 2023

They will then perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro for three dates at the beginning of May, before they move onto four performances at Manchester’s Co-Op Live.

This will be followed by four dates in Birmingham, and further dates in Middlesbrough, Nottingham, Norwich, Milton Keynes, Southampton, Plymouth and Swansea.

The tour will end on June 8 at Bristol’s Ashton Gate Stadium and the band’s performances will be supported by Murs, who first found fame as a contestant on the X Factor in 2009.

Announcing the news, Barlow told BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show: “New music, it is exciting, we’ve been together for 33 years now so it’s like, ‘what’s next, how do we sound in 2023?’.

“There’s nothing more we love than going into a studio and going ‘who are we now, how does our music sound now when it comes out’ and it feels fresh and it feels exciting and it feels like we’re looking upwards.

Today this could be the greatest day of our lives 🤩 wow I’ve had this secret for some time but next year I’m on the road with these legends TAKE THAT! What a tour this is going to be! Tickets go on sale NEXT FRIDAY 29th SEPTEMBER! https://t.co/HxrVjtoGBj gunna be a special!! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/xPAAiVqGz8 — Olly Murs (@ollymurs) September 22, 2023

“We’re at a nice time of life where we’re hopeful and there’s a lot of light in this music and we’re very excited for our audience to hear it, always.”

In May, the boy band performed at Windsor Castle for the King’s Coronation Concert, where they were joined by Britain’s Got Talent star Calum Scott.

They went on to give a headline performance at the British Summer Time (BST) festival in London in July, where they introduced special guests Scott and Eurovision winner Lulu to the stage.