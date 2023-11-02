Glastonbury ticket sales pushed back by two weeks

Glastonbury ticket sales have been pushed back by two weeks, organisers have announced hours before they were due to go live.

The first batch of tickets for the 2024 festival were due to go on sale at 6pm on Thursday for the coach package while the general admission tickets were expected to go live on Sunday morning.

Tickets for the world-famous festival taking place from June 26 to 30 will now be available for purchase on Thursday November 16 for tickets plus coach and on Sunday November 19 for general admission.

Glastonbury tweeted on Thursday afternoon: “This year’s Glastonbury ticket sale has been moved back by two weeks.

“This is to ensure that everyone who would like to buy a ticket is registered and therefore eligible to purchase one.”

It added: “Following this year’s Festival, we alerted everyone with a registration which pre-dated 2020 of a scheduled review of the details held by See Tickets in the Glastonbury Festival registration database.

“This was in order to ensure that the details we hold are current and that we do not store individuals’ information for any longer than is necessary.

“These registrants were asked to take action to confirm their registration if they wished to keep it.

“As always, registration was then closed on Monday (30th October) ahead of the ticket sale.

“Unfortunately, it has come to light that some individuals hoping to buy tickets for 2024 have discovered after Monday’s registration deadline that they are no longer registered, despite believing they were.

“Out of fairness to those individuals, we will be re-opening the window for registration at 12 noon on Monday, 6th November. It will remain open until 5pm on Monday, 13th November.”