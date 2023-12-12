Clara Amfo to step down from hosting BBC Radio 1’s Future Sounds next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Clara Amfo to step down from hosting BBC Radio 1’s Future Sounds next year

By Press Association
Clara Amfo (Ian West/PA)
Clara Amfo will step down from hosting BBC Radio 1’s Future Sounds show next year to work on new projects with the network.

Jack Saunders, who currently presents the station’s Future Artists and The Official Chart shows, will be taking over from April 15.

The show has previously been fronted by a host of renowned presenters such as Zane Lowe, Annie Mac and Steve Lamacq.

Amfo said: “I’m so proud of the work I’ve been able to do on every show, whether it’s been from the 8th floor, a city in the UK or a pop star’s house across the pond.

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Jack Saunders will take over as host of Future Sounds next year (Ian West/PA)

“I’m grateful to have had the ears of the listeners who have consistently shown up for me.

“I’m enamoured by everyone I’ve had the privilege of working alongside for each and every broadcast.

“I’m energised and excited for my next chapter as part of the network and beyond.”

During her time helming the show since 2021, she has helped elevate new artists through her “hottest record” feature.

Amfo previously hosted Radio 1’s Live Lounge, The Official Chart on Radio 1, and her 1Xtra programme.

Following the success of her interviews with artists including Doja Cat, Pink Pantheress, Raye, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney, she will now focus on artist specials for the network over the coming year and will launch a new BBC Sounds music show in 2024.

On taking over the show, which will air from 6pm on Monday to Thursday, Saunders said: “All I’ve ever wanted to do is host this show on Radio 1 and all my dreams have become a reality.

“I can’t wait to champion new music and be the voice for a new generation of artists.”

During his time with Radio 1 he has helped lead coverage of a number of major UK festivals such as Glastonbury, Download Festival, Reading & Leeds and BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 launch party – London
Sian Eleri (Ian West/PA)

Following Saunders’ move away from Future Artists, Welsh radio DJ Sian Eleri will host a new show focused on launching artists and bands from across all genres.

Eleri said she was “overjoyed” to take over the show, which will begin in April 2024 and will air on Monday to Wednesday from 8pm to 10pm.

She added: “Covering the show has always been a delight, and I’m excited to build on what is undoubtedly one of the most rewarding parts of the job – finding and championing the best new artists in the world for listeners to enjoy, at such a prestigious time slot for the station. I can’t wait.”

Alyx Holcombe will take over the hosting duties on Radio 1’s Indie Show, which will air from 9pm to 11pm every Sunday starting from January 7.

Meanwhile, Scottish presenter Arielle Free will host a new dance show on Thursday nights starting in April 2024.

Head of BBC Radio 1 Aled Haydn-Jones said: “Jack was born to host this show – I am so excited to hear what he delivers for Radio 1’s music-loving audience.

“I am delighted that Sian, Alyx and Arielle also gain new shows – they join a great line-up of specialist presenters on Radio 1 who will put a strong spotlight on new UK music artists, bands and DJs.

“I’d like to thank Clara for everything she has done for Future Sounds and I’m delighted that she will be staying with Radio 1 and BBC Music to continue to bring some amazing artist highlights over the next year and beyond.”