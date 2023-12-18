Rolling Stones rockers celebrate milestone birthday for Keith Richards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Rolling Stones rockers celebrate milestone birthday for Keith Richards

By Press Association
Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones (Ian West/PA)
Sir Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood have marked the milestone 80th birthday of their Rolling Stones bandmate Keith Richards with a host of throwback images.

The original members of the rock band posted photos of them performing and laughing with Richards to social media on Monday to commemorate the occasion.

The day holds double significance for Richards as he also celebrates his 40th wedding anniversary to his wife Patti Hansen.

Sir Mick shared a photo on Instagram of him and Richards with their arms wrapped around each other as they beamed at the camera.

Alongside the post, he wrote: “Happy birthday @officialkeef! Love Mick”.

Wood also posted a selection of images of them playing guitar on stage from throughout the years on the road, writing: “Happy 80th birthday @officialkeef!”

The estate of the band’s late drummer Charlie Watts also wished Richards a “very happy 80th birthday” in an Instagram post which featured photos of the pair smiling while together.

Alongside the post, it wrote: “Charlie said of his lifelong friend, ‘Keith is the most interesting, the most different of us all… He’s a man of vision, and one of the few people who hasn’t really changed over the years.

“Wherever he goes, whatever he does, he’s always Keith. He’ll be in his room and all the stuff that makes him Keith will be there.

“The music’s going, the wine’s there, his guitar’s there, and he’ll be sitting in the middle of it all like some wonderful sultan.

“It’s fantastic. It’s not a new thing, it’s the way he’s always been.’”

Richards also marked his 40th wedding anniversary by sharing a photo of him and his wife cutting the cake on their big day.

“For Patricia, Happy 40th Anniversary! I love you. Keith”, he wrote alongside the post.

Sir Mick, Woods and Richards released their new album Hackney Diamonds in October, their first collection of original songs for 18 years and also the first album since the death of Watts in August 2021.

The 12-track offering features appearances from Watts as well as a host of global superstars including original member Bill Wyman, Lady Gaga and Sir Elton John.

Following its release, it shot up the charts and secured the British band their 14th number one title.