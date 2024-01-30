Amy Winehouse Band to return to Camden for live shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amy Winehouse Band to return to Camden for live shows

By Press Association
Amy Winehouse’s band are to perform two shows in December (Niall Carson/PA)
Amy Winehouse’s band will return to the stage in Camden this year for two live shows.

The group, led by Winehouse’s long-term musical director and bass player Dale Davis, will perform songs from throughout their time with the star at London venue Koko for two gigs in December.

Fronted by vocalist Bronte Shande, The Amy Winehouse Band’s show features on-screen visuals and unique footage.

The group were musical consultants on the upcoming Winehouse biopic Back To Black, starring Industry actress Marisa Abela as the troubled star, which will be released in April.

Davis said: “I hope this year will be a big year for Amy fans, with the release of the film.

“From the snippets I’ve seen and being on the film set, it looks like it will be fantastic.

The Amy Winehouse Band will play Koko in Camden in December (handout/PA)

“If the upcoming Koko shows are anything like last December’s shows, then the audience will be in for a great evening, celebrating Amy’s life and music.”

Last year the band played two sold-out shows to celebrate what would have been Winehouse’s 40th birthday.

Winehouse’s career was cut short in 2011 when she died aged 27.

Back To Black​, directed by 50 Shades Of Grey filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson, is about Winehouse’s whirlwind years living in London and her journey to fame, and also stars Lesley Manville, Eddie Marsan and Jack O’Connell.

It has the backing of Winehouse’s estate and will “focus on Amy’s extraordinary genius, creativity and honesty that infused everything she did, journeying from Camden High Street in the 1990s to her global fame and many accolades”, according to the official description.

The film, which is supported by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Publishing, will feature many of Winehouse’s hit songs.

Her 2006 album Back To Black made her a global superstar and won five Grammys, including record of the year and song of the year for Rehab.​

Tickets for the December shows are available from Ticketmaster or Koko on February 2 at 10am.