Further artists announced for 2024 Reading and Leeds festivals

By Press Association
The crowd at Reading Festival (Yui Mok/PA)
The crowd at Reading Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Northern Irish band Two Door Cinema Club and US singer Renee Rapp are among the artists who have been added to the 2024 Reading and Leeds festivals line-up.

The three-day sister events, taking place between August 23 and 25, will also see previously announced headliners Liam Gallagher, Fred Again and Lana Del Rey take to the stage.

On Thursday more than 50 names were added to the line-up, including star of the rebooted Mean Girls film, Renee Rapp, and indie outfit Two Door Cinema Club, who are Reading and Leeds festival regulars.

Irish post-punk band Fontaines DC and American rapper Denzel Curry will take to the stage once more, having both performed at the festivals in 2022.

Rock band Pendulum and pop-punk band Neck Deep also join the list, alongside jungle artist Nia Archives.

Winners of BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2024, indie group The Last Dinner Party, will also take to the stage as will pop rock group The Wombats and Jack Antonoff-led outfit Bleachers.

Dance musicians billed to perform include musical artist Barry Can’t Swim and house DJ Sonny Fodera, with drum and bass outfit Bou also in the mix.

Some of the previously announced artists who will take to the stage this year include Blink- 182, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Gerry Cinnamon and Jorja Smith.

Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic said: “It’s thrilling to announce such an incredible range of ground breaking artists who are shaping the music scene in real time.

“Reading and Leeds doesn’t stand still; our audience demands the best and our line up strives to reflect what people are currently listening to.

“As the UK’s biggest and best music festival, Reading and Leeds is a unique and prestigious platform which attracts the world’s biggest artists.

“We’re proud to always be at the cutting edge and keen eyes may have spotted another evolution for the show on the poster; ‘The Chevron’ – details of which will be revealed soon.”