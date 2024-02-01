Michelle Keegan calls Fool Me Once response ‘overwhelming’ as she picks up gong

Actress Michelle Keegan called the response to drama Fool Me Once “overwhelming” as she picked up an award recognising her career in TV.

The 36-year-old former Coronation Street star was honoured with the 2024 Variety Club Silver Heart Award for outstanding achievement in global television and streaming.

The award also recognised Keegan’s performance as Maya Stern in the new Netflix thriller about death and deceit which became an instant hit when it arrived on the streaming platform on New Year’s Day.

The English actress received her award on January 31 at the Chairman’s Reception, hosted at the Nobu Hotel in London.

Joanna Lumley, writer Harlan Coben, Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage attend a photo call for the new Netflix series, Fool Me Once (Ian West/PA)

She said: “I’m so grateful to receive the Variety Club Silver Heart Award for outstanding achievement in global television and streaming.

“The response to Fool Me Once has been both overwhelming and incredible, I feel privileged to be in a job that I love and to work with extremely talented people.

“I’m honoured to be celebrating this special moment at the Chairman’s Reception tonight, marking 75 years of Variety, the Children’s Charity’s incredible legacy.”

Professor Jonathan Shalit OBE, chairman of Variety, the Children’s Charity, and Variety Club Showbusiness Awards 2024 said: “It is an absolute pleasure to host the Chairman’s Reception, commemorating 75 years of Variety, the Children’s Charity.

“This event is a testament to the incredible work the organisation has done in supporting disabled and disadvantaged children in the UK.

“Being able to honour Michelle Keegan, now a true global icon, is enormously special.

“I am sure many more awards of such prominence will follow.”

Variety, the Children’s Charity hosts its own Showbusiness Awards which makes it return to London this year on Sunday April 28, hosted by TV presenter Amanda Holden.

Keegan collected her award early as there was uncertainty about whether she would be able to accept the award in April.

Past recipients of the Variety Club awards include Al Pacino, Amy Winehouse, Frank Sinatra, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Audrey Hepburn, James McAvoy and Keira Knightley.

During the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards 2022, X Factor creator Simon Cowell was awarded the Variety Club Silver Heart Award for exceptional generosity in philanthropy.

Actress Keegan began her career in TV playing Tina McIntyre in British soap Coronation Street.

Since her departure in 2014 she has appeared in comedy TV series Plebs, mini series Tina And Bobby and 15-minute drama On Kosovo Field.

She also played Georgie Lane in army drama Our Girl and is returning as Kate Thorne for another series of Ten Pound Poms, a drama about a group of Brits who decide to leave post-war Britain.