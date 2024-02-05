US rapper Killer Mike ‘handcuffed’ at Grammy awards after winning three gongs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US rapper Killer Mike ‘handcuffed’ at Grammy awards after winning three gongs

By Press Association
Killer Mike poses in the press room with the awards for best rap performance and best rap song for Scientists & Engineers, and best rap album for Michael during the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Killer Mike poses in the press room with the awards for best rap performance and best rap song for Scientists & Engineers, and best rap album for Michael during the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

US rapper Killer Mike was filmed being taken away in handcuffs backstage at the Grammy awards after winning three gongs earlier in the night.

Video footage posted to social media appears to show the music star being detained, as a voice is heard saying: “Are you serious? What the f**k?”.

It came after the 48-year-old stormed the rap category, taking home best rap album for his sixth studio album, Michael, while his track Scientists And Engineers featuring Andre 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane won best rap song and best rap performance.

A spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department told the PA news agency that a man was arrested at the awards ceremony, but declined to provide their identity.

They said: “Just after four o’clock this afternoon, a male adult was detained by police for a physical altercation that occurred inside the Crypto arena.

“They handcuffed the individual and they removed them from the event and he is currently being questioned by authorities.

“If the individual is booked and arrested, then that’s when the identity will be available on that individual.”

The US star celebrated several Grammy wins on stage during the pre-telecast ceremony.

He said: “This is for all the people who think you’re too old to rap … we keep hip hop alive. Never ever stop doing what you do.”

He later added: “You cannot tell me dreams do not come true.”