Dua Lipa and Becky Hill sport racy black gowns on Brit Awards red carpet

By Press Association
Becky Hill at the Brit Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)
Dua Lipa sported a racy plunging leather-look gown as she arrived on the red carpet at the Brit Awards.

The musician, who will open the show at London’s O2 Arena, sported a floor-length black dress with a deep V neckline.

She matched her manicure with her burgundy hair.

Dua Lipa attending the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

Ellie Goulding, who will also perform at the show, opted for a slinky asymmetric peach satin dress for the star-studded event.

The singer left her blonde hair flowing over her shoulders and teamed the gown with silver platform sandals.

Ellie Goulding attending the Brit Awards 2024 at the O2 Arena (Ian West/PA)

The Saturdays star and Radio 1 presenter Mollie King chose a dazzling silver sequinned floor-length skirt for the red carpet.

She matched it with a white cropped jacket with statement shoulders, showing off a flash of midriff.

Mollie King attending the Brit Awards 2024 at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA)

Eurovision hopeful Olly Alexander proved men could also make bold fashion choices, as he sported a long green and gold brocade jacket, with a clashing pattern on the bottom.

He teamed the look with blue and white tie dye trousers and shiny black boots.

Olly Alexander (Ian West/PA)

Singer Becky Hill dared to bare in a black floor-length gown with straps that covered her modesty, leaving most of her chest and torso exposed.

She teamed the bold look with emerald-like jewellery and neutral hair.

Becky Hill (Ian West/PA)

Kylie Minogue also opted for black, choosing a strapless black gown with a large ruffled asymmetric skirt.

The Australian superstar, who will be presented with the global icon prize, matched the dress with sheer black tights.

Kylie Minogue (Ian West/PA)

Singer Fleur East showed off her baby bump on the red carpet after she announced in January that she was expecting her first child this year.

The BBC’s Strictly: It Takes Two host has been married to stylist and designer Marcel Badiane-Robin since June 2019.

The couple tied the knot at a ceremony against the backdrop of the Atlas Mountains in Morocco.

Fleur East attending the Brit Awards 2024 at the O2 Arena (Ian West/PA)

Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt – Anna Bates in the ITV period drama series – wore a black leather-looking dress.

Joanne Froggatt attending the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

Also putting a stylish foot forward was former Strictly Come Dancing star Layton Williams, who hosted the red carpet livestream across the Brits’ Instagram and Facebook pages with Harriet Rose, and looked dazzling in a green suit.

Layton Williams (Ian West/PA)

Irish TV and radio presenter Laura Whitmore wore a black, off the shoulder dress, coupled with a revealing slit on the bottom half of the outfit. Sharing details on Instagram, she tagged designers Azzi & Osta, alongside Prada.

Laura Whitmore (Ian West/PA)

Singer Tallia Storm, who was first discovered by Sir Elton John, wore a Union flag jacket on the Brit Awards red carpet. The outfit conjured up memories of the dress worn by Spice Girl Geri Horner, then Halliwell, at the 1997 ceremony.

Tallia Storm attending the Brit Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts wore a white halter neck dress.

Ashley Roberts (Ian West/PA)

Former X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson wore a pink houndstooth in different shades, in keeping with the many stars who have hit award ceremonies so far in pink – having been inspired by the Barbie film.

Rebecca Ferguson (Ian West/PA)

The Brit Awards air on ITV at 8.30pm.