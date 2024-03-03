JLS star Aston Merrygold announces birth of daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JLS star Aston Merrygold announces birth of daughter

By Press Association
Aston and Sarah Merrygold (Ian West/PA)
Aston and Sarah Merrygold (Ian West/PA)

JLS star Aston Merrygold has announced the birth of his daughter with wife Sarah Louise Merrygold.

The couple already have two sons – Grayson Jax and Macaulay Shay – and have been together for more than a decade.

In an Instagram post, the singer shared an video of his latest child accompanied by Louis III’s song New Soul, aimed at expectant parents.

The video shows the hand of Merrygold’s daughter before the camera pans to reveal the baby lying in a crib.

A blanket is then taken back to show her in a knitted romper with the words: “Hello world.”

Merrygold captioned the post: “Hello world, my names Riley Skye Merrygold.”

The couple received congratulations from singer Pixie Lott, Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter Fleur East and Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt.

Lott wrote: “Omgggg congratulations!!!! So bootifulll.”

Wyatt said: “Oh wow!!!!! Congrats.”

Merrygold, 36, announced that he had tied the knot with his wife in September 2022 after they became engaged in December 2017.

He rose to fame as one quarter of the boy band JLS, who found success after finishing as runners-up on the 2008 series of The X Factor.

Merrygold has also been a judge on Sky One series Got To Dance alongside Wyatt and has competed on Strictly Come Dancing.