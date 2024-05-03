Concert goers ‘really frustrated’ as Co-op Live events cancelled and moved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concert goers ‘really frustrated’ as Co-op Live events cancelled and moved

By Press Association
Concert goers expressed their ‘frustration’ at events being cancelled or moved (Doug Peters/Angel Marchini/PA)
Concert goers have been left “really frustrated” after events at Co-op Live in Manchester were cancelled or moved to another venue at the last minute after the new arena was hit by technical problems.

Olivia Rodrigo‘s sold-out concerts were cancelled while Take That announced they are moving their shows in May from Co-op Live to AO Arena in Manchester.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie concert was postponed just over an hour before the rapper was set to perform and will now be held at AO Arena, while Peter Kay, The Black Keys and Keane’s shows have also been affected.

Simon Waite, 51, told the PA news agency he was “really frustrated” that the Keane concert on Sunday would not be going ahead as his carer has booked time off work and he has paid for a hotel and a kennel for his dog.

Mr Waite said: “As I am disabled person, I go up with my friend who is my carer, so when we go somewhere we have to plan it so that she is not working or can get the day off as a holiday, so she’s losing out.

“I’ve paid for our hotel well in advance as the tickets for concerts come out really early so you book your hotel before the prices go up.

“Also, I have a dog who I have to make sure has somewhere to go for the night and you don’t get your money back on the kennels.

“I’m just very angry, frustrated and let down by the whole Co-op Live experience.

“I’ll never forget the start of this venue, it’s been tainted in my eyes already.”

Maureen Mills will be seeing Take That at the AO Arena instead of Co-op Live (Maureen Mills/PA)

Maureen Mills, 68, from Southport, was due to see Take That perform next Tuesday at Co-op Live and told PA she has been “quite frustrated watching what’s been going on”.

Ms Mills, a retired marine insurance consultant, said: “They should never have tried to open it so soon, because obviously there are big things that need to be sorted out there.”

She said it was “brilliant” that Take That chose to hold their concert in a different venue on the same date but “it shouldn’t have been left to Take That to do it”.

“It’s not fair to the fans that are waiting to go to this supposedly beautiful new arena,” she said.

“I think they overstepped themselves and it wasn’t ready for opening. They should have recognised that.

“There must have been a time when they realised that this just wasn’t going to happen, instead of letting it go as far as it did.”

The new music venue, which has postponed its opening numerous times, said it will be taking “a short pause to events” before welcoming members of the public to the arena from May 14.

A statement from Co-op Live said this is to “fully ensure the safety and security of fans and artists” and allow for an “independent inspection of all elements of the arena ceiling” following an issue with the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system.