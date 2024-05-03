Concert goers ‘really frustrated’ as Co-op Live events cancelled and moved

Concert goers have been left “really frustrated” after events at Co-op Live in Manchester were cancelled or moved to another venue at the last minute after the new arena was hit by technical problems.

Olivia Rodrigo‘s sold-out concerts were cancelled while Take That announced they are moving their shows in May from Co-op Live to AO Arena in Manchester.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie concert was postponed just over an hour before the rapper was set to perform and will now be held at AO Arena, while Peter Kay, The Black Keys and Keane’s shows have also been affected.

Simon Waite, 51, told the PA news agency he was “really frustrated” that the Keane concert on Sunday would not be going ahead as his carer has booked time off work and he has paid for a hotel and a kennel for his dog.

Mr Waite said: “As I am disabled person, I go up with my friend who is my carer, so when we go somewhere we have to plan it so that she is not working or can get the day off as a holiday, so she’s losing out.

“I’ve paid for our hotel well in advance as the tickets for concerts come out really early so you book your hotel before the prices go up.

“Also, I have a dog who I have to make sure has somewhere to go for the night and you don’t get your money back on the kennels.

“I’m just very angry, frustrated and let down by the whole Co-op Live experience.

“I’ll never forget the start of this venue, it’s been tainted in my eyes already.”

Maureen Mills will be seeing Take That at the AO Arena instead of Co-op Live (Maureen Mills/PA)

Maureen Mills, 68, from Southport, was due to see Take That perform next Tuesday at Co-op Live and told PA she has been “quite frustrated watching what’s been going on”.

Ms Mills, a retired marine insurance consultant, said: “They should never have tried to open it so soon, because obviously there are big things that need to be sorted out there.”

She said it was “brilliant” that Take That chose to hold their concert in a different venue on the same date but “it shouldn’t have been left to Take That to do it”.

“It’s not fair to the fans that are waiting to go to this supposedly beautiful new arena,” she said.

“I think they overstepped themselves and it wasn’t ready for opening. They should have recognised that.

“There must have been a time when they realised that this just wasn’t going to happen, instead of letting it go as far as it did.”

The new music venue, which has postponed its opening numerous times, said it will be taking “a short pause to events” before welcoming members of the public to the arena from May 14.

A statement from Co-op Live said this is to “fully ensure the safety and security of fans and artists” and allow for an “independent inspection of all elements of the arena ceiling” following an issue with the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system.