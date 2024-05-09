Katrina And The Waves singer predicts UK ‘won’t lose’ Eurovision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Katrina And The Waves singer predicts UK ‘won’t lose’ Eurovision

By Press Association
Olly Alexander will sing Dizzy in the final of the competition (Corinne Cumming/EBU)
Olly Alexander will sing Dizzy in the final of the competition (Corinne Cumming/EBU)

The Katrina And The Waves frontwoman has said “I don’t think we’re going to come last this year” as UK entrant Olly Alexander prepares for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Katrina Leskanich became the last UK winner of the competition after performing Love Shine A Light with the British rock band in 1997.

On Saturday, Years And Years star Alexander will hope to impress with his song titled Dizzy at the final of the competition at the Malmo Arena in Sweden.

Katrina Leskanavich
Katrina And The Waves celebrate victory after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1997 (John Giles/PA)

“We won’t lose, we won’t come in last,” 64-year-old Leskanich said of the UK to Ken Bruce on his Greatest Hits Radio show, set to air on Friday.

“I feel like we were teased because Sam Ryder came so close and then last year, bit of a damp squib – we’ll draw a discreet veil over that one,” she said, referencing UK entrant Mae Muller who placed second last with her track, I Wrote A Song.

Leskanich continued: “I don’t think we’re going to come last this year, I don’t think so.

“I think Olly’s song is filled with potential.”

However, the Eurovision winner was not convinced the UK would clinch the title.

Eurovision 2024
Olly Alexander rehearsing Dizzy at the Malmo Arena in Sweden (Corinne Cumming/EBU)

When asked if she thought the UK would win, she added: “I wouldn’t say so because I’ve heard the other songs, there’s a lot of competition.

“I think there’s two ways you can go to win the competition and you either have goosebumps, I think Love Shine A Light was kind of goose-bumpy because it was sort of like a moment.

“There was a great feeling about the UK at the time.

“I think the other way that you can win is like the Finnish band Lordi. Where you take a bunch of old blokes and put on masks… that’s another way to win.”

The full chat with the Katrina And The Waves singer will air on Ken Bruce’s Greatest Hits Radio show from 10am on Friday.