Switzerland’s Nemo balances on metal disc during Eurovision performance

By Press Association
Nemo of Switzerland performs the song The Code during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden (Martin Meissner/AP)
Nemo of Switzerland performs the song The Code during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden (Martin Meissner/AP)

Switzerland’s Nemo Mettler, in a pink skirt and fluffy jumper, balanced on a tipping metal disc as they sang their entry The Code in the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The disc also spun around as Nemo balanced on the edge while singing and rapping to the high tempo, operatic dance track at the Malmo Arena in Sweden.

Nemo, who uses they/them pronouns and is looked on as one of the favourites to win, said ahead of competing that they “don’t feel that much pressure”.

Elsewhere, Greece entrant Marina Satti saw an intense reaction to her semi-final performance in the media room.

As she took to the stage to sing Zari, complete with scenes from the streets of her country, journalists and fan media gathered in a circle with Greek flags and danced around repeating the words of her song and shouting “Marina”.

Sweden Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final
Marina Satti of Greece (Martin Meissner/AP)

Malta’s Sarah Bonnici, who opened the contest in a sparkly outfit, jumped around the stage while her dancers lifted her into contortions, while the Czech Republic’s Aiko looked very rock in a purple outfit while performing Pedestal.

Slimane, who is already through to the final as France’s representative, one of the “big five” countries that do not compete in the semi-final, used his vocals to great effect for Mon Amour.

His rendition saw him hold a note for a very long time, while he did not rely so heavily on props and instead jokingly pushed the cameras as he moved around the stage.

The final act was the Netherlands singer Joost Klein with his silly Europapa, which was another hit in the press room where there was singing and shouts of the chorus.

The event, hosted by comedian Petra Mede and Hollywood actress Malin Akerman, also saw tributes to previous entrants who scored the dreaded “nul points” including the UK’s Jemini who scored zero for Cry Baby in 2003.