Israel’s Eden Golan says Eurovision is ‘safe for everyone’ amid protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Israel’s Eden Golan says Eurovision is ‘safe for everyone’ amid protests

By Press Association
Eden Golan of Israel, centre, celebrates gaining a place in the final (Martin Meissner/AP)
Eden Golan of Israel, centre, celebrates gaining a place in the final (Martin Meissner/AP)

Israel’s singer has insisted the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden remains “safe for everyone” amid protests against her participating as she made the final.

Eden Golan, 20, whose emotional Hurricane was reworked from a previous track called October Rain, which was thought to reference the Hamas attacks on Israel, performed at the second semi-finals on Thursday evening in Malmo Arena.

Earlier in the day, thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters walked across the streets of Malmo from Stortorget to Molleplatsen to show their support for Gaza and condemn Israel taking part in Eurovision amid the conflict.

The Netherlands act Joost Klein told Golan, who is representing Israel, to answer a question on whether she is comprising the safety of other contestants at a press conference.

A journalist asked: “Have you ever thought that by being here you bring risk and danger for other participants and public?

Golan was told she did not have to answer the question, but Klein chimed in saying: “Why not?”

She said: “I think we’re all here for one reason and one reason only and the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) is taking all safety precautions to make this a safe and and united place for everyone and so I think it’s safe for everyone and we wouldn’t be here (if not).”

The Israeli act also said she was “overwhelmed with emotions” and that she was “super excited to go on stage once more, and share that of my love with everyone”.

Earlier, when Klein was asked about if his song can unite people by music, he replied saying: “I think that’s a good question for the EBU.”

Golan opened with a back bend, before launching into her song and received claps and cheers from the audience while dressed in a flowing sand-coloured dress.

Sweden Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final
Nemo of Switzerland, pictured, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

The event’s organisers had said they will not “censor” the audience after Golan was booed during rehearsals on Wednesday and there were reportedly shouts of “free Palestine”.

Switzerland’s Nemo, whose operatic-pop song The Code is seen as one of the favourites to win on Saturday, made the final along with Klein, with his irreverent and silly Europapa, and Norway’s Gate with the folkish Ulveham.

Also making the final was Latvia’s Dons, Austria’s Kaleen, Greece’s Marina Satti, Estonia’s 5Miinust x Puuluup, Georgia’s Nutsa Buzaladze and Armenia’s Ladaniva.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), whose members approved Israeli broadcaster Kan, has taken a strong stance, as in previous years, against political messages at Eurovision and flags and symbols from non-competing countries.

Despite the position, Tuesday’s first semi-final saw former Swedish contestant and opening act Eric Saade wear a keffiyeh pattern material, commonly used by people who want to show they are pro-Palestinian, on his arm.