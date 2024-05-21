Nile Rodgers ‘honoured’ as he picks up Polar prize alongside Finnish composer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Nile Rodgers ‘honoured’ as he picks up Polar prize alongside Finnish composer

By Press Association
Nile Rodgers has received the Polar Music Prize in Sweden (David Parry/PA)
Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers said he was “honoured” as he picked up the 2024 Polar Music Prize alongside Finnish conductor and composer Esa-Pekka Salonen.

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden presented the two recipients with the award at a gala ceremony held at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm on Tuesday.

Rodgers, 71, said: “I know that music changes lives.

British Summer Time festival – London
Nile Rodgers and Chic perform on stage during the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London in 2022 (Ian West/PA)

“I’ve been told ‘artists are the gatekeepers of truth’.

“I am honoured to be here tonight in such distinguished company.

“Congratulations to the outstanding Esa-Pekka Salonen and all the past recipients of the Polar Music Prize.

“To have been acknowledged in the same way as Paul McCartney, Led Zeppelin, Chuck Berry, Joni Mitchell, Ennio Morricone and so many more of my heroes is a dream come true.

“I would like to give a very special thanks to the Polar Music Prize for recognising so many artists of colour, and to the people of Sweden for welcoming us with open arms, from Eric Dolphy and Miles Davis to Jimi Hendrix, way before most people did.

“I say this from the bottom of my heart, we are family! Thank you.”

The ceremony and banquet was hosted by mezzo-soprano and journalist Boel Adler and the evening featured musical performances from a number of artists including musicians from the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra and the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra.

Prince Charles visits the Royal College of Music
Pianist Lang Lang and composer-conductors Esa-Pekka Salonen and James MacMillan during a visit by the then Prince of Wales to the Royal College of Music (Arthur Edwards/PA)

The prize, which is often described as the “Nobel Prize of music”, celebrates one contemporary and one classical laureate, who have each been awarded one million Swedish Krona (£73,530).

Rodgers, who is the chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, has produced for stars including the late David Bowie, Madonna and Diana Ross, and created disco hits including Le Freak and Everybody Dance with his band Chic.

Salonen, 65, is the music director of the San Francisco Symphony and is the conductor laureate for the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra.

The Polar Music Prize was founded in 1989 by manager of Abba, the late Stig “Stikkan” Anderson, to celebrate excellence in music.

Previous recipients of the prize include Bruce Springsteen, Peter Gabriel, Chuck Berry, Led Zeppelin, Patti Smith, Stevie Wonder and Sir Elton John.