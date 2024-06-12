Avicii’s father on the pain and happiness of seeing his son in new photobook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Avicii’s father on the pain and happiness of seeing his son in new photobook

By Press Association
A photobook tracing the life of Swedish DJ Avicii has been published (Yui Mok/PA)
Avicii’s father has said there is happiness and pain in looking at the pictures of his late son from a newly published photobook.

Avicii: The Life And Music Of Tim Bergling traces the life of the Swedish DJ and record producer, who took his life in 2018 at the age of 28.

Reflecting on what it has been like to look over childhood photos of his son, Klas Bergling told the PA news agency: “It makes me happy to see him happy.

A general view as Avicii performs on stage during Capital FM’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in 2015
Avicii performs on stage during Capital FM’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in 2015 (Yui Mok/PA)

“We have very nice memories from his childhood and youth, etc.

“At the same time, there is pain knowing the reality.”

The photobook, published on Thursday, includes previously unpublished photos from the DJ’s career and childhood as well as an essay written by Mans Mosesson, the official biographer of Avicii.

Mr Bergling also spoke about suicide and said “we must pay attention and we must act” when it comes to the mental health problems affecting young people today.

“Tim also struggled from time to time with mental health problems”, he added.

This month a documentary about the DJ premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival called Avicii-I’m Tim and Mr Bergling said he will “absolutely” watch it at some point in the future.

“I haven’t seen the documentary, which has now showed at Tribeca, so I will build up the courage to see it,” he said.

“I look forward to it but it’s a big effort really.”

Speaking about his son’s legacy, he added: “I hope it continues… (he was a) very open-minded guy that created very, very nice music.

“He was one of a kind, I hope he will be remembered for many years.”

Avicii had hits with Wake Me Up and Le7els and collaborated with musicians including Madonna, Coldplay and Robbie Williams.

The photobook has been created in collaboration with the Tim Bergling Foundation, set up by Avicii’s family in 2019.

All profits from the book will go to the foundation, which according to its website “advocates for the recognition of suicide as a global health crisis”.