Jordan Stephens says being sober at Glastonbury is a ‘great experience’

Jordan Stephens has hailed being sober at Glastonbury as a “great experience”.

The 32-year-old hip hop musician and actor, known for being part of the duo Rizzle Kicks with Harley “Sylvester” Alexander-Sule, was attending the festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset.

He has been open in the past about experiencing anxiety, as well as struggling with drink and drugs.

Jordan Stephens of Rizzle Kicks (Yui Mok/PA)

Stephens will make his non-fiction debut with Avoidance, Drugs, Heartbreak And Dogs, which will also touch on his experience with concentration condition attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), in August.

Stephens told the BBC on Saturday: “I’ve got a book coming out called Avoidance, Drugs, Heartbreak And Dogs, which saves me time explaining what it’s about really because those are the key messages – avoidance, drugs, heartbreak and dogs.

“It’s focusing on zooming in upon my life. It’s not like a memoir.

“But… all I wanna say is this is the second Glastonbury I have gone to sober and it’s a great experience, I recommend it to anybody.”

He added: “Sometimes you have to see a little less of your friends past a certain time because… it’s incoherent.”

As Rizzle Kicks, he had a number one song Heart Skips A Beat, featuring Olly Murs, along with hits When I Was A Youngster, Mama Do The Hump and Down With The Trumpets.

He also said the duo are “back” and they are “going to be releasing music pretty soon”.

Stephens added: “It’s very exciting. Yeah, I think that… the music is great. I… can’t explain to you how different the music, like landscape is.”

He added: “I remember privacy was something we were allowed to when we came around, and now that’s very much not the case, but we’re trying… to find a middle ground.”

TV rights for his new book were sold to production company Watford & Essex, which was launched in 2020 by Emma Frost and Matthew Graham who have been involved in projects such as period drama The White Queen and time travelling show Life On Mars, respectively.