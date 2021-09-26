Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Steve Coogan to play Jimmy Savile in new BBC One drama

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 4:01 pm
Steve Coogan said he did not take the decision to play Savile ‘lightly’ (Ian West/PA)
Steve Coogan said he did not take the decision to play Savile ‘lightly’ (Ian West/PA)

Actor and comedian Steve Coogan is to play disgraced entertainer Jimmy Savile in a new BBC One drama.

Mini-series The Reckoning will tell the story of how the disgraced entertainer came from a working-class background to be one of the biggest stars in television.

It will also focus on Savile’s years of sexual abuse and the impact he had on his victims.

Savile sex abuse investigation
Jimmy Savile (PA)

Alan Partridge star Coogan said: “To play Jimmy Savile was not a decision I took lightly.

“Neil McKay has written an intelligent script tackling sensitively a horrific story which, however harrowing, needs to be told.”

The makers of the programme were “working closely with many people whose lives were impacted by Savile to ensure their stories are told with sensitivity and respect”, the BBC said in a statement.

Director Sandra Goldbacher said: “The Reckoning is a unique opportunity to give Savile’s survivors, the people who inspired this project, a voice.

“I feel sure that Steve Coogan’s powerful performance as Savile will create a debate around how the cult of celebrity cloaked him from scrutiny.”

Women in Film and TV Awards 2019 – London
Steve Coogan (Ian West/PA)

Savile died in 2011 aged 84 having never been brought to justice for his crimes.

He is now believed to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders.

A 2016 report into his abuse found staff at the BBC missed numerous opportunities to stop him.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal