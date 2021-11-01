Strictly star Judi Love says she is proud of her time on the show

Loose Women star Judi Love said she feels proud of her time on Strictly Come Dancing after becoming the fifth contestant to be eliminated.

The TV personality and comedian, 41, and her professional partner Graziano Di Prima were booted off the show on the weekend.

Love, who had been forced to miss a week due to a positive Covid-19 test, danced a cha cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John, scoring 25 points.

It's a night of highs and lows tonight on #ItTakesTwo We say a stay a sad farewell to Judi and Graziano, before Rose and Giovanni talk about scoring the earliest 40 in #Strictly history. Plus @CraigRevHorwood gives us the low-down on what he thinks about the remaining couples😯 pic.twitter.com/uLiDTbTpHc — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 1, 2021

Speaking about her exit on Strictly – It Takes Two, Love told host Rylan Clark: “There’s a sense of accomplishment when taking part in Strictly and I just look at Graziano and I’m so appreciative of what he’s done and what we’ve done together.”

Love and Di Prima were in the dance-off against Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty and his partner Katya Jones.

The judges unanimously decided to save Peaty.

When asked about her thoughts on the judges’ critiques of her cha cha, Love said: “I feel good! I appreciate all the judges, they’re professionals.

“That’s their expertise, but what I would say to Craig is that his expertise is ballroom so I would challenge him to a little twerk off and let me lift up my scoreboard!”

Judi Love was partnered with Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

And Love admitted she was nervous to return to Strictly after her positive Covid test.

She said: “I felt like there was a lot of nerves but I was so determined to get back on that dancefloor, no matter what, with my partner… I just wanted to get back out there and share the experience with Graziano again – it’s a partnership.”

Di Prima said: “Judi has been the highlight of my journey on Strictly. I found a friend.

“She understood every part of my character.

“Because we connected since the first second, I know this person here, if I have got a problem, if I need someone to talk to – she’s the one.”

Strictly – It Takes Two continues every weeknight at 6:30pm on BBC Two.