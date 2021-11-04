Jane McDonald to present new TV series about her home county Yorkshire

Jane McDonald will present a new TV series exploring her home county of Yorkshire, Channel 5 has announced.

The singer, who was born in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, will revisit the places where she grew up and share stories from her upbringing in the show Jane McDonald’s Yorkshire.

The six-part documentary series will also explore the landscapes, ruins and heritage of the county, and is expected to air on Channel 5 in 2022.

1/3 Finally I can announce the exciting new Channel 5 series I've been working on for the past couple of months – Jane McDonald's Yorkshire. Here is a bit of information about the series… "For Jane, Yorkshire is her home and always will be. Jane McDonald’s Yorkshire… pic.twitter.com/I8xjAakyaR — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) November 3, 2021

McDonald, 58, said: “I’m so excited the news is finally out there, and I can’t wait for viewers to watch the series next year.”

The series will be executive produced by Mark Powell, who has previously produced the presenter’s popular shows, Cruising With Jane McDonald and Holidaying With Jane McDonald.

McDonald, who is a former Loose Women presenter, announced in April that her long-term partner Eddie Rothe had died aged 67 after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

A statement shared on her Twitter said Rothe, best-known for being part of 1960s band The Searchers, had been battling the disease for the last few months of his life.

McDonald and Rothe first dated as teenagers before rekindling their romance almost 30 years later after a chance meeting on the set of This Morning and were engaged in 2008.