Great British Bake Off extends licence with Channel 4 for further three years

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 10:51 am
(l to r) Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)
The Great British Bake Off has extended its licence with Channel 4 and Love Productions for a further three years until 2024.

The popular baking show has been broadcast on Channel 4 since 2017 after it bought over the rights from the BBC, who previously aired the show for the first seven series.

The programme is on its twelfth series and is fronted by judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith, with Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding as the presenters in the famous tent.

The Great British Bake Off 2020
The show has been with Channel 4 since 2017 (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

The agreement also includes the spin-off programmes Bake Off: An Extra Slice, Junior Bake Off, Bake Off: The Professionals, The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer and The Great Pottery Throw Down.

The multi-award-winning programme is one of the biggest shows for Channel 4, with last year’s final watched by 11.5 million people, more than a 40% share of the viewing audience, according to the broadcaster.

The current series is averaging more than eight million viewers per episode, making it the second most watched unscripted show of the year after Strictly Come Dancing.

It has also had the biggest first run for an unscripted series on the broadcaster’s on demand service All 4 this year.

This news comes amid discussions surrounding the potential privatisation of Channel 4, which is publicly owned and receives its funding from advertising.

Ian Katz, chief content officer at Channel 4, said: “We are thrilled that Channel 4 will continue to serve up Bake Off’s unique combination of warmth, humour and soggy bottoms for years to come.

“Bake Off is all about optimism, celebrating eccentricity and bringing the nation together – precisely what a publicly-owned Channel 4 is here to do.”

Richard McKerrow, chief executive of Love Productions, said: “We are delighted to have extended Bake Off’s stay on Channel 4 for another three years.

“Love Productions’ long-term commitment with Channel 4 illustrates a deep, warm, mutual respect and partnership which enables us to bring Bake Off to the widest audience possible.”

