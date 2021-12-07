Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris Packham to investigate the autistic mind for BBC series

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 3:10 pm
TV presenter and naturalist Chris Packham (Joe Giddens/PA)
Chris Packham will investigate how the autistic mind works and meet other people with autism as part of a two-part series for BBC Two.

Inside The Autistic Mind will see the presenter and environmentalist, 60, work with autistic people who are each at a key point in their lives, observing and learning about the ways they sense and interact with the world.

He will also introduce them to people who may be able to answer their questions about their particular experiences.

Working with CGI, visual effects and animation facilities, Packham will then bring their “personal interior worlds” to life through “wraparound sensory experiences” that will give the autistic individual a new way of articulating their world.

Packham was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome in his 40s, an autism spectrum disorder characterised by normal language and cognitive development.

The naturalist, who has presented the BBC Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Winterwatch programmes, has previously spoken about how his diagnosis helped him explain feelings of isolation and depression he suffered as a young man.

Packham said: “Some people say their autism is a ‘superpower’.

“I see it as a gift, but one which when you open it you don’t always get what you want.

“It will be interesting to see how others similar to me feel about their lives.”

In October 2017, he presented another BBC documentary about his experience as a high-functioning person with the syndrome, titled Asperger’s And Me.

Jack Bootle, BBC commissioning editor, said: “This is a fascinating project.

“After the success of his multi award-winning documentary, Asperger’s And Me, I’m delighted that Chris is continuing to explore the autistic experience with the BBC.”

