Katie Price says she still has ‘sparkle and drive’ following arrest

By Press Association
January 23, 2022, 8:37 pm
Katie Price (Ian West/PA)
Katie Price (Ian West/PA)

Katie Price has said she still has her “sparkle and drive” after she was arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

Police were called to the Sussex home of the former glamour model, who was known professionally as Jordan, on Friday.

The Sun reported Price, 43, had sent an abusive message to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler and his fiancee, Michelle Penticost.

Katie Price restraining order
Kieran Hayler and Michelle Penticost (Ian West/PA)

On Sunday evening, Price shared a short video on Instagram Stories showing her sequinned boots.

She captioned the clip: “I still have my sparkle and drive looking forward to this week big announcement coming so excited.”

Price was banned from contacting Penticost in 2019 under the terms of a five-year restraining order.

She was fined hundreds of pounds for hurling a foul-mouthed “tirade of abuse” at her during a row in a school playground.

In December, Price was handed a 16-week suspended sentence for drink-driving while she was disqualified and did not have insurance, as well as a two-year driving ban.

Sussex Police said: “At 5.45pm on Friday (January 21) police responded to a report that a suspect had breached their restraining order.

“Officers arrested a woman in her 40s who has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.”

