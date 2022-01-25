Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Jay Blades reveals motivation behind learning to read

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 8:15 pm
Jay Blades reveals motivation behind learning to read (David Parry/PA)
The Repair Shop host Jay Blades said he started learning to read in the hope he could read his teenage daughter a bedtime story for the first time.

The TV star’s learning journey is to be documented in a one-off BBC One film, Jay Blades: Learning To Read At 51.

Speaking on The One Show to co-host Jermaine Jenas, Blades said: “For me it is always about inspiring people, the whole point around the documentary was to show people if I can do it at the age I’m at, then you can give it a go.

“The other reason, a big reason, was to read my daughter a bedtime story, I’ve never done that and she’s 15 years old now.

“I feel unbelievable about learning.”

Blades, originally from Hackney in east London, said his girlfriend read him the letter saying he was being recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours and being made an MBE for his services to craft.

The furniture restorer, who recently appeared on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, disclosed the coping strategies he has used to get by over the years.

He said: “When I was trying to get a job, you know you have to fill in the application forms, I would always say I didn’t have my glasses.

“I didn’t wear glasses at the time, and I would take it away and get someone else to fill it in.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special
Luba Mushtuk and her dance partner Jay Blades in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special (Guy Levy/BBC)

“I remember once I had a letter from a doctor and I had to go out on the street and get someone to read it to me because I didn’t know what it said in there.

“It was quite strange walking out to someone at the bus stop and they are looking at me… you find loads of coping strategies.

“Working in the TV world there’s a lot of emails, I haven’t read a lot of them, because I can’t do them.”

After leaving school, Blades worked in a number of jobs including in a frozen sausage factory, a bottle factory and a Christmas card factory, before retraining aged 29.

Jay Blades: Learning To Read At 51 is on BBC One on Wednesday January 26.

