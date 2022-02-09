First teaser for Gemma Collins’ self-harm documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First teaser for Gemma Collins’ self-harm documentary

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 12:19 pm
Gemma Collins reveals in the first teaser trailer for her new documentary that she spent two decades struggling with self-harm (Channel 4/PA)
Reality TV personality Gemma Collins reveals in the first teaser trailer for her new Channel 4 documentary that she spent two decades struggling with self-harm.

The 41-year-old former The Only Way Is Essex star is the subject of Gemma Collins: Self Harm And Me in which viewers see her confront her “painful past”.

In the short clip, which shows her in what is understood to be a therapy class, Collins says: “I was getting overwhelming emotion and I couldn’t cope with it.

“It is something that I have buried for 20 years.”

In the film, Collins reveals her self-harm experiences to loved ones, including her mother Joan and boyfriend Rami Hawash.

In the trailer, Hawash says: “I was shocked. You done something to yourself. Why did you do it?”

Having kept the details of her struggles private, Collins is seen in tears, adding: “It’s not like a normal conversation you can have with someone.

“I never told anyone, because it was shameful, I was scared.

TRIC Awards – London
Gemma Collins with The Only Way Is Essex castmates Lauren Pope, Sam Faiers, Joey Essex and Cara Kilbey (Yui Mok/PA)

“I wish I was brave enough to ask for the help, I could’ve saved myself a lot of pain.”

It was previously revealed that Collins will explore in the documentary how bullying, self-esteem issues and the impact of social media can contribute to young people starting to self-harm .

– Gemma Collins: Self Harm And Me will air on Channel 4 and All 4 on February 16 at 9pm.

