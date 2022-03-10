Shawna Trpcic strived for authenticity with Star Wars spinoff costumes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shawna Trpcic strived for authenticity with Star Wars spinoff costumes

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 6:48 am Updated: March 10, 2022, 10:41 am
Shawna Trpcic tried to make Star Wars spinoff costumes as ‘authentic’ as possible (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Shawna Trpcic said she studied subject material dished out by George Lucas during the original Star Wars films to make her work on the spinoffs as “authentic” as possible.

The costume designer, known for her work on Disney’s The Mandalorian, said she had tried to “stay loyal” to the original films.

She won the Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television award for her work on The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1 at the 24th annual Costume Designer Awards (CDGA) on Wednesday, in Los Angeles.

“I grew up watching Star Wars… so getting to play in this world, play in the sandbox if you will – the sands of Tatooine is an incredible joy,” she told the PA news agency.

“Being a part of that is stimulating and wonderful.”

Trpcic has won acclaim with fans for her designs which echo Lucas’ original blockbusters.

The designer said she had wanted to take her research “to the next level” and had studied the source material to begin from “the same foundation”.

“It’s my hope that I could bring out the same product,” she said.

“I tried to only use vintage and traditional methods of creation… so they would really feel authentic.

“Like they were done in the 1970s to 1983, that was my playground and I tried to stay loyal to that.”

Trpcic said she had not been involved in the upcoming Disney spinoff Obi-Wan Kenobi, due to be released in Spring.

But she said she would be “very open” to doing more Star Wars projects, adding “but I’m not allowed to tell you about that”.

