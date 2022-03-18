Zoe Ball pulls out of Red Nose Day show after testing positive for Covid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zoe Ball has become the latest famous name to drop out of the Red Nose Day broadcast after testing positive for coronavirus.

The radio and TV presenter, 51, was due to be part of Friday night’s star-studded presenting line-up, alongside Sir Lenny Henry, David Tennant and Paddy McGuinness.

However, she said Alesha Dixon would be working a “double shift” to cover her absence.

TV presenter Joel Dommett and pop superstar Kylie Minogue have both also had to pull out of the event after positive Covid tests.

Ball said on Twitter on Friday morning: “Pook ! fell at last hurdle and have had positive lat flows this am – noooooooo – gorgeous @AleshaOfficial is going to work the double shift tonight on @ComicRelief, i owe you lady love – good luck to A, Lenny, David, Paddy, AJ, Vernon, & the @comicrelief gang.”

In a second tweet, she said: “There are so many brilliant treats in store tonight.

“i’ll be watching & supporting from bed (probably in full make up, outfit, heels and all) might invite @joeldommett over #sickbay COMIC RELIEF @BBCOne 7pm #rednoseday.”

Minogue was due to appear in a sketch with the cast of BBC comedy Ghosts but said on Thursday night that she would be watching from home after catching the virus.

Comedian Dommett, who also hosts ITV’s The Masked Singer, was forced to pull out of presenting late-night show The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon alongside AJ Odudu after also returning a positive test.

He will be replaced by TV star Vernon Kay on the night.

The Comic Relief Prizeathon is scheduled to follow the BBC News At Ten and continue the Red Nose Day celebrations into the night, with live music, comedy sketches and prize draws.

The main show will be broadcast from the BBC studios in Salford for the first time with Matt Lucas, David Walliams, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders among the stars taking part.

Jack Whitehall will also participate in a game of mini-golf with footballers Declan Rice and Mason Mount.

The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon airs on BBC One and iPlayer at 10.35pm on Friday with The Red Nose Day Comic Relief TV special broadcasting from 7pm.