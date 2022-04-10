Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford announces engagement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford announces engagement

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 12:02 am
Alex Beresford (Ian West/PA)
Alex Beresford (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter Alex Beresford has revealed he is engaged to his girlfriend Imogen McKay after proposing on New Year’s Day while they were on holiday in Majorca.

The 41-year-old Good Morning Britain weatherman and 29-year-old McKay have been dating since August 2020 after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date.

Beresford told Hello! magazine: “I’d been on my own for a while and was ready for a new relationship. But I was adamant I didn’t want to try a dating website.

“I’m of an age where before social media, you met a girl, took her phone number and called to invite her out.”

Alex Beresford and his fiancee Imogen McKay
Alex Beresford and his fiancee Imogen McKay (Hello! magazine)

He explained that he asked a friend if she knew anyone he would get on with, to which she replied: “I do – but she’s way too good for you”.

The presenter said he laughed along and told her “She’s the one that I want!”

Reflecting on the beginning of their relationship, he said: “We hit it off from the start.

“We talked every day about our shared values and goals, and our love for our families. We’ve always been on the same page.”

McKay grew up in Australia and works in e-commerce operations for a top London restaurant.

She revealed that she had never seen Beresford on television before meeting him and refrained from looking him up beforehand as she wanted to find out for herself what he was like.

Recalling their first date in Bristol, where Beresford lives, she said: “When we met, it felt as if we’d known each other for ages. Holding hands and laughing together just came naturally.”

The couple have since had a long-distance relationship moving between Bristol and London before their engagement.

Beresford described the “amazing moment” when he popped the question to McKay while they were walking along the beach in Majorica.

He said: “The weather was sunny and warm, and the sea was crystal clear. ‘This is it,’ I thought.

“Imogen’s not one for taking photos, but as I persuaded her to pose for a picture overlooking the sea, I kneeled down to take the engagement ring I’d hidden inside my rucksack.

“When she turned around, I was on one knee, and asked her the biggest question of my life – and she said yes. It was an amazing moment.”

The couple plan to return to Majorca for their wedding in September, which will have around 100 guests to help them celebrate their big day.

Beresford’s 12-year-old son Cruz, from his previous marriage with Natalia Natkaniec, will act as ring bearer and best man.

Read the full article in Hello! magazine out now.

[[title]]

[[text]]

