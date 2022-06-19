Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show commissioned for second BBC series in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show commissioned for second BBC series in 2023

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 12:03 am
Chris and Rosie Ramsey show commissioned for second BBC series in 2023 (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
The Chris and Rosie Ramsey show will return for a second series after being recommissioned by the BBC.

The comedy chat show which features popular segments such as Please Keep Me Anonymous and It Goes or I Go, has been renewed for six new episodes in 2023.

Well-known celebrity couples, including Craig Revel Horwood and Jonathan Myring and Tom and Giovanna Fletcher, have shared their relationship highs and “beefs,” along with audience members.

National Prince’s Trust Awards 2020
The show has featured several viral social media moments, including an infamous clip of comedian Lou Sanders reading out a particularly graphic anonymous viewer story involving a dog and a tuna sandwich.

Another memorable moment saw a surprise guest appearance from Ronan Keating to help smash up a contestant’s precious Boyzone memorabilia.

The Ramseys said: “We are so over the moon that the first series of The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show didn’t end in us getting divorced that we are willing to roll the dice and do it all again”.

The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk – Show – London
“There are so many more celebrity couples we want to have a laugh with, so many more members of the public who’s beefs we want to hear and so many more bits of tat that we want to destroy.”

The couple are known for their hit podcast Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed. which is one of the most successful podcasts in the UK, with over 100 million downloads to date and holding the Guinness world record for the biggest live podcast show.

Katie Taylor, commissioning editor for BBC Entertainment said: “Chris and Rosie Ramsey helped share the raw and funny side of both celebrity and members of the public’s relationships, where we saw something of ourselves in each and every one.

“We are so glad that their raucous joy will be returning to BBC Two next year.”

