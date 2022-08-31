Janette Manrara to return as co-host of Strictly spin-off It Takes Two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Janette Manrara to return as co-host of Strictly spin-off It Takes Two

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 10:59 am
Max George, Rhys Stephenson and John Whaite holding host Janette Manrara during the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour press launch at the Ultilita Arena, Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Max George, Rhys Stephenson and John Whaite holding host Janette Manrara during the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour press launch at the Ultilita Arena, Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Janette Manrara will return to host spin-off series It Takes Two for a second year, the BBC has announced.

The 38-year-old, originally from Miami, will appear with Rylan Clark for the forthcoming series, which launches on Monday September 26 on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Manrara joined the weeknight sister show in 2021 after eight years on the main programme.

She said: “I am so thrilled to be back hosting It Takes Two alongside the amazing Rylan!

“I’m very excited to bring the audience more great conversations with our couples, a lot of fun weeknight television entertainment and, of course, to celebrate my favourite show on TV, Strictly!”

Clark, who joined the show in 2019, said: “I’m so excited to be back at Strictly – It Takes Two for my fourth year.

“I absolutely love being part of the show. I’m so thrilled that my television wife Janette is joining me for the ride and we can’t wait to bring you all the back stage gossip from this year’s Strictly extravaganza.

“We can’t wait to start.”

It Takes Two, which airs every weeknight, offers viewers backstage interviews, training footage and special challenges.

It Takes Two
Rylan Clark (Lia Toby/PA)

Manrara replaced former contestant Zoe Ball, who spent 10 years on It Take Two after replacing Claudia Winkleman in 2011.

The 20th series of the Strictly will see 15 celebrity contestants – including TV presenter Helen Skelton, EastEnders actor James Bye, singer Fleur East and former England footballer Tony Adams – taking to the dance floor.

The series launches on September 17 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with a BBC 100 themed week announced alongside returning favourites such as Movie Week, Halloween Week and Musicals Week.

The series will also film at the prestigious Blackpool Tower Ballroom after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

