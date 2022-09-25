Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury expecting first child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury expecting first child

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 3:51 pm Updated: September 25, 2022, 3:58 pm
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the news on Instagram with a video which showed a clip of Hague, 23, saying “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet” from her finale speech during their time on the dating show in 2019.

The video then cut to the couple holding Hague’s baby bump and embracing one another.

The couple met during the fifth series of the hit reality show, finishing as runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

Hague’s sister Zoe was among the family and friends who congratulated the couple, saying: “Love all 3 of you so much. You’re going to be incredible parents.”

Fellow Love Island stars also offered their support including Maura Higgens who said: “And there we go I’m crying again!!!! Love you so so much” while Dani Dyer added “Congratulations” with a string of red heart emojis.

Pride of Britain Awards 2019 – London
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)

Zara McDermott said: “I’m sobbing my eyes out. Congratulations to both of you, what beautiful news” and singer and presenter Stacey Solomon added “congratulations this is amazing”.

The couple have gone on to successful careers following their time on the ITV dating series with Hague becoming the creative director at fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

Fury, who is the 23-year-old younger half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has continued his professional boxing career.

