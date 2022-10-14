New glimpse of The Crown shows Elizabeth Debicki as a convincing Diana By Press Association October 14, 2022, 3:14 pm Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana (Netflix/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from TV & Film Liverpool Mayor wants to promote hotels that don’t raise prices for Eurovision 12 best film and TV locations in north and north-east Scotland Emmerdale at 50: How the cast of the ITV soap have taken the north-east… Jamie Oliver calls restaurant collapse a ‘minor blip’ – and says failure has made… Sir Lenny Henry reflects on importance of representation after NTA win Gary Lineker criticises Home Office treatment of refugee he hosted Jay Blades recalls ‘unbelievable’ experience of meeting the King ahead of NTAs All the winners at the National Television Awards 2022 Kate Garraway praises husband Derek’s ‘incredible fighting spirit’ after NTA win This Morning’s Holly and Phil take home NTA after lying-in-state criticism Most Read 1 Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans 2 Unpaid work for Aberdeen grandad who racially abused Celtic players 3 Woman, 46, denies offering ‘sexual activity’ with 12-year-old boy for money 4 Stalked by bank transfers: Woman hounded by ex via money app 5 Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green 6 ‘I am waiting for somebody to be killed’: Could higher speed bumps improve safety… 7 Emmerdale at 50: How the cast of the ITV soap have taken the north-east… 8 Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work 9 All the Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visit 10 No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness… More from Press and Journal Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who has links to Scotland's north-east Traffic controls in action on Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain Police name motorist killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer 'Temporary' closure of Clifton Road Post Office could become permanent Motorists warned of potential rockfall on A93 between Braemar and Cairnwell Rural tourism infrastructure projects receive share of £3 million funding WATCH FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - Banks o' Dee and Fraserburgh meet… Erica Munro: 'Slow' exercise is more my speed Aberdeen-based Orka harnesses sun power to aid net zero goal Comfort Food Friday: Make a real saving by swapping chicken for pork in this… Editor's Picks Stalked by bank transfers: Woman hounded by ex via money app ‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to be ovarian cancer’ Unpaid work for Aberdeen grandad who racially abused Celtic players Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous – but I’ve never looked back Most Commented 1 Man, 35, arrested after car lands on roof following crash on Aberdeen's Crown Street 2 Aberdeen MSP says he should have handled late night bar argument in a "more sensible manner" 3 Ryan Crighton: Rent freezes will punish prospective tenants as well as landlords 4 Housebuilder Scotia takes over fellow Ellon firm Caledonia Homes 5 Tory MP from Berkshire suggests fracking in 'northern reaches of Scotland' 6 Exclusive: Self-healing paint project among 20 winners unveiled in £10m net-zero tech competition 7 Train services delayed after cow 'refuses' to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line 8 Leading Aberdeen lawyer moves from Dentons to Brodies 9 Lack of snow at Sphinx should be a warning to us all of rising temperatures 10 Emec unveils plans for floating wind test site off Orkney