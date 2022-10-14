New glimpse of The Crown shows Elizabeth Debicki as a convincing Diana

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

New glimpse of The Crown shows Elizabeth Debicki as a convincing Diana

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 3:14 pm
Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana (Netflix/PA)

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]

More from TV & Film

Liverpool Mayor wants to promote hotels that don’t raise prices for Eurovision
12 best film and TV locations in north and north-east Scotland
Emmerdale at 50: How the cast of the ITV soap have taken the north-east…
Jamie Oliver calls restaurant collapse a ‘minor blip’ – and says failure has made…
Sir Lenny Henry reflects on importance of representation after NTA win
Gary Lineker criticises Home Office treatment of refugee he hosted
Jay Blades recalls ‘unbelievable’ experience of meeting the King ahead of NTAs
All the winners at the National Television Awards 2022
Kate Garraway praises husband Derek’s ‘incredible fighting spirit’ after NTA win
This Morning’s Holly and Phil take home NTA after lying-in-state criticism

Most Read

1
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Unpaid work for Aberdeen grandad who racially abused Celtic players
3
Woman, 46, denies offering ‘sexual activity’ with 12-year-old boy for money
4
Stalked by bank transfers: Woman hounded by ex via money app
5
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
6
‘I am waiting for somebody to be killed’: Could higher speed bumps improve safety…
7
Emmerdale at 50: How the cast of the ITV soap have taken the north-east…
8
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
9
All the Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visit
10
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who has links to Scotland's north-east
Traffic controls in action on Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain
Police name motorist killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer
'Temporary' closure of Clifton Road Post Office could become permanent
Motorists warned of potential rockfall on A93 between Braemar and Cairnwell
Rural tourism infrastructure projects receive share of £3 million funding
WATCH FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - Banks o' Dee and Fraserburgh meet…
Erica Munro: 'Slow' exercise is more my speed
Aberdeen-based Orka harnesses sun power to aid net zero goal
Comfort Food Friday: Make a real saving by swapping chicken for pork in this…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented