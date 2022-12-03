10th celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
10th celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

By Press Association
December 3, 2022, 6:23 pm Updated: December 4, 2022, 9:43 am
Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, and Anton Du Beke (BBC/PA)
Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, and Anton Du Beke (BBC/PA)

Kym Marsh has become the 10th celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing after a closely-fought musicals week.

The presenter and former Hear’Say star, 46, faced Molly Rainford in the dance-off after finding herself at the bottom of the leaderboard with 34 points.

Her energetic Eighties-style cha cha to Fame alongside partner Graziano Di Prima came after she missed last week’s show following a positive Covid-19 test.

Strictly Come Dancing – celebrities still in the competition
(PA Graphics)

After discovering her fate, Marsh spoke of wanting to make her father, who has been receiving treatment in hospital following a prostate cancer diagnosis, happy.

She said: “My dad has been so proud and it’s kind of kept him going.

“When he was in hospital last week, and obviously we weren’t here, all these guys sent him videos and it meant such a lot.

“My grandchildren are so proud.”

Asked if she had any final words, Marsh added: “Honestly I’ve loved every single second that I’ve been here. I never thought I’d get to this stage in a million years.

“I have to say, it’s all down to this man (Di Prima) here, he is just wonderful and he will be my friend forever.

“But what a journey it’s been, this show is just wonderful, it shows you things about yourself you don’t know, it shows you how tough you can be.

“Everybody, the crew, the celebs, the pros, costume, make-up, everyone is amazing. I’ve had the best time, so thank you.”

After both couples had performed a second time during the dance-off, the judges delivered their verdicts, with only Anton Du Beke voting to save Marsh.

He said: “As you’d expect at this time of the competition, the quality of the dance-off was incredible.

“I thought both couples danced brilliantly, but I felt one couple raised their game with a freedom which they didn’t have on Friday night.

“And because of that I am going to save Kym and Graziano.”

Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood all backed Rainford, who performed a Charleston to Hot Honey Rag from the musical Chicago.

Ballas said: “Well, first of all huge congratulations to both couples. Both couples danced exquisitely, it’s been a very difficult decision to make.

“But based on this dance, and this dance alone, I’m going to save Molly and Carlos.”

The results show opened with a Guys And Dolls routine from the Strictly professionals and the cast of The Cher Show jukebox musical performed a medley of hits.

The remaining five couples will take to the dancefloor next week for the semi-final.

